Roman Reigns has not been seen in action in a WWE ring since the Coronavirus pandemic hit the United States. The Big Dog was slated to face Goldberg at WrestleMania 36, ​​but was replaced by Braun Strowman. Reigns was replaced due to his concern about fighting in WWE amid the current COVID-19 pandemic.

Looking forward to kicking the Roundtable Discussion off with @JEFFHARDYBRAND on Monday! Talking life, cancer and # WWE… @ WWE @WWENetwork @WWECommunity @WWEonFOX https://t.co/PVaVDQmCHZ – Jeff Jarrett (@RealJeffJarrett) June 20, 2020

Roman Reigns will be in WWE RAW

Jeff Jarrett announced earlier this week that he will hold a roundtable during WWE RAW to raise funds for the Tennessee Chapter of the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. Jerrett has taken social media by surprise by announcing who his guests will be at the round table. So far, the WWE Superstars to appear are Jeff Hardy, R-Truth, The Usos, Dana Brooke, Roman Reigns and many more.

We could not have a bigger or better guest! THE Big Dog, @WWERomanReigns, will join the Roundtable Discussion tomorrow night during #RAW! # WWERAW @ WWECommunity @JEFFHARDYBRAND @TheWWEBlake @WWEUsos @RonKillings @DanaBrookeWWE @DanEnglerWWE @LLSusa https://t.co/iCHF1MOA5j – Jeff Jarrett (@RealJeffJarrett) June 21, 2020

Roman’s battle with cancer

In 2018 Roman Reigns was slated to defend his Universal Championship against fellow WWE RAW superstars Brock Lesnar and Braun Strowman at the Crown Jewel PPV. However, in October, that plan was abandoned when Reigns announced that he was diagnosed with leukemia again. Reigns had beaten cancer once before in 2007.

Roman Reigns returned to WWE RAW in 2019, announcing that he was in remission. From that point on, Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose and Roman Reigns reformed The Shield, defeating the team of Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre and Baron Corbin. At WrestleMania 35, Reigns defeated the Scottish psycho in a heads-up fight.

During his WWE career, Roman Reigns has struggled for both WWE RAW and SmackDown. He is a Grand Slam champion, winning the WWE First Prize four times. The Big Dog won the Royal Rumble in 2015 and has been the star fight for WrestleMania on 4 consecutive occasions. She is also one of two WWE Superstars to beat The Undertaker at WrestleMania.

While Reigns won’t be fighting in this week’s WWE RAW episode, his presence will draw a lot of attention from the WWE Universe. Roman Reigns has one of the biggest fan bases in WWE, and his fans can’t wait to see him back in action.

