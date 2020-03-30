Roman Reigns and the “Wrestlemania horribilis”

Roman Reigns will not be at Wrestlemania | Murphy’s Law says that if something can go wrong, it will actually go wrong. To WWE with Wrestlemania 36 there is no phrase that comes more like a finger ring.

The coronavirus has paralyzed numerous countries and the United States was not going to be an exception, but Vince always has an ace up his sleeve. When the Tampa authorities were going to ban him from holding the biggest event of the year at the Bay, McMahon stepped up and moved him to his little cave, the Orlando Performance Center. It did not matter to do it behind closed doors, nor to have to divide it into two nights, nor a pandemic that is sweeping wherever it happens.

Suddenly, our beloved Vince was faced with a new problem: his new John Cena, the face of the company, “The Big Dog”, and all those nicknames that we want to give Roman Reigns, refused to be part of this circus , alleging that he feared for his health since, due to his fight against leukemia, he suffers from chronic deficiencies in his defenses.

Since when was it known that Roman Reigns would be Universal Champion at Wrestlemania? Maybe since The Fiend beat Seth Rollins? Everything was painstakingly prepared for The Big Dog to be the one to wrest the title from Wyatt in the Showcase of the Immortals, even Goldberg’s sudden breakthrough failed to alter plans with Roman.

The locker room leader has stepped forward to put the good sense needed at a time like this. The problem is now on the roof of Triple H and the McMahons. The names that sound are not few: Braun Strowman, Brock Lesnar in case of losing the first night or even Killer Kross.

The real question is… how will the company give credibility to a wrestler who will just show up, go down the ramp and surely be the new WWE Universal Champion?

