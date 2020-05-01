As one of the great figures of WWE, Roman Reigns surprised by his absence in one of the company’s main campaigns

Roman Reigns | Much of the WWE universe was shocked after the latest Make a Wish video was broadcast on television. In it, you could see several superstars granting wishes for the foundation. However Roman Reigns stood out for his absence. According to the Wrestlinginc page, Reigns would have appeared had as much presence as his peers a month ago.

Roman Reigns has been a top WWE ambassador since John Cena focused on his acting career. Although Cena continues to grant some wishes for Make a Wish, Roman Reigns has been the main face of the WWE- Make a Wish alliance.

As noted last month, WWE officials stated that Reigns would not be mentioned on television. Roman Reigns last appeared before being replaced by Braun Strowman at Wrestlemania 36. EThe company’s plan was for Roman to defeat Goldberg for the Universal championship. However, the event was withdrawn due to the Coronavirus pandemic. It should be remembered that Roman Reings suffered from leukemia, so he did not feel safe due to current conditions.

It is still unknown when he will return to WWE programming. Everything will depend on how the epidemiological crisis that affects the world today continues to evolve.

Remember that Planeta Wrestling, WWE’s number one website in Spanish continues to report all WWE News. Despite COVID19, WWE RAW, WWE SmackDown, and WWE NXT shows continue to air weekly. AEW Dynamite and AEW Dark also go ahead.

Mexican wrestling (CMLL and Triple A) and Puroresu (NJPW) are detained or playing their events behind closed doors. PPVs like Money in The Bank 2020 have been relocated. We continue working to bring you all the information!

Follow us on all our social networks, find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. You can also join our WhatsApp and Discord group