Roman Bogatov is set to steal the show in an epic clash at BRAVE CF 51

SEEF DISTRICT._ A colossal lightweight clash will close out the inaugural event of BRAVE Combat Federation on Minsk, Belarus on June 4, but fans around the world will enjoy an explosive undercard.

Before the Brazilians Lucas “Mineiro” Martins and Mohamed Grabinski face off in the main event on the billboard BRAVE CF 51 to Russian featherweight stars Roman Bogatov and Abdulmutalip Gairbekov, emotions will have already heated up in the preview of what will be an epic close in the Falcon Club Arena.

Die-hard fans of the sport can look forward to a competition between the two well-rounded athletes who generally deliver exciting fights due to their tenacity, durability, and endurance.

They are both best known for their grappling skills, but they are also very good at fighting on their feet.

Currently classified as the featherweight No. 1 in Russia with a remarkable 11-1 professional record, Bogatov He never delivers a dull fight and always becomes a threat to any opponent in front of him.

The native of Orenburg, RussiaThe 30-year-old has his sights set on claiming victory once more inside the cage of the BRAVE CF at the expense of his compatriot Gairbekov.

However, Gairbekov He’s not far behind, he owns a seasoned 15-2-1 roster that accompanies an impressive fighting record that allows him to execute flawless grappling techniques to subdue his foes and a notable amateur victory against the former UFC bantamweight champion, Petr Yan.

Gairbekov He has not tasted defeat in nearly nine years, currently at the top of a 12-fight winning streak. He seeks to extend his fight by overthrowing his compatriot Bogatov in his long-awaited promotional debut in BRAVE CF 51: THE FUTURE IS HERE.

A convincing win by either man could be a solid case for a shot at the vacant featherweight title at BRAVE CF.