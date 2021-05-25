Roman Bogatov is set to steal the show in an epic clash at BRAVE CF 51

SEEF DISTRICT._ A colossal lightweight clash will close out the inaugural BRAVE Combat Federation event in Minsk, Belarus on June 4, but fans around the world will enjoy an explosive undercard.

Before Brazilians Lucas “Mineiro” Martins and Mohamed Grabinski meet Russian featherweight stars Roman Bogatov and Abdulmutalip Gairbekov in the main event of the BRAVE CF 51 card, emotions will have already heated up in the preview of what it will be an epic close at the Falcon Club Arena.

Die-hard fans of the sport can look forward to a competition between the two well-rounded athletes who generally deliver exciting fights due to their tenacity, durability, and endurance.

They are both best known for their grappling skills, but they are also very good at fighting on their feet.

Currently ranked the No. 1 featherweight in Russia with a remarkable 11-1 professional record, Bogatov never delivers a boring fight and always becomes a threat to any opponent in front of him.

The 30-year-old from Orenburg, Russia, has his sights set on claiming victory once again inside the BRAVE CF cage at the expense of compatriot Gairbekov.

Gairbekov is not far behind, however, possessing a seasoned 15-2-1 roster that accompanies an impressive fighting record that allows him to execute impeccable grappling techniques to subdue his foes and a notable amateur victory against the former bantamweight champion of the UFC, Petr Yan.

Gairbekov has not tasted defeat in nearly nine years, currently at the top of a 12-fight winning streak. He looks to extend his fight by toppling compatriot Bogatov in his long-awaited promotional debut on BRAVE CF 51: THE FUTURE IS HERE.

A convincing win by either man could be a solid case for a shot at the vacant featherweight title at BRAVE CF.