Roman Abzhelilov, member of the medical staff of the CSKA Moscow, recently passed away at age 44 after an intense fight against the coronavirus. The news has been published by the Russian team itself through its official social networks. Abzhelilov had been in intensive care since May 1, and has died of complications from the pandemic. The doctor was married with two children.

Сегодня не стало нашего друга, блестящего доктора Романа Абжелилова. Его организм отчаянно боролся, но так и не сумел справиться с осложнениями… коронавири Роме было 44 года. У него остались жена и двое детей. Покойся с миром, друг. pic.twitter.com/ULhYs01uTE – CSKA Moscow (@cskabasket) May 16, 2020

