Romain Grosjean will get back into a Formula One thanks to Toto Wolff

The French pilot Romain grosjean will return to drive a Formula One thanks to the promise made in his day by the head of the Mercedes team, Toto wolff, after the serious accident at the 2020 Bahrain Grand Prix, when his Haas car broke through the barrier and burst into flames.

While recovering in the hospital, the Frenchman received the promise of Toto wolff to have a new opportunity to drive a Mercedes Formula One car and now he will fulfill his promise by organizing a test session for him to drive the W10 of Lewis hamilton, winner of the title in 2019, at the Paul Ricard circuit, on June 29, 2021.

Romain grosjean will get behind the wheel of a Formula One car for the first time since his dramatic accident and the escape of Romain from the burning wreckage of his Haas car, which captured world attention in November 2020 and the 35-year-old was lucky enough to escape only with severe burns to his hands.

Despite your valiant efforts to recover, Romain he was excluded from the last two races of the season and it looked like the door was closing on a historic Formula One race that spans 179 starts and 10 podiums.

After the accident, Toto wolff promised to Romain that his accident would not be his last act and true to his word, Toto He invited Romain to the Mercedes F1 base in Brackley on March 30 to undergo a seat adjustment and spend time in the team simulator in preparation for a specially organized circuit test on June 29, seven months after his accident.

He will also participate in a series of demonstration laps before the French Grand Prix on Sunday 27 June.

Grosjean He is currently racing in the IndyCar series for Dale Coyne Racing with RWR.

“I am very excited to get back into an F1 car! It will be a special opportunity for me and driving a World Championship winning Mercedes will be a unique experience,” he acknowledged. Grosjean, to recall that “the first time I heard about the possibility of driving a Mercedes was in my hospital bed in Bahrain, when Toto he spoke to the media and made the invitation. Reading that news encouraged me a lot. “

“F1 did not have the opportunity to race in France during 2020 because of COVID, so driving a Mercedes in the 2021 French Grand Prix and completing a test at the Circuit Paul Ricard, my home circuit, will be very special. I can’t wait for the day to come, “he says. Grosjean.

“We are very happy to support Romain with this special opportunity. The idea came up when it seemed that Romain it would end his active career in Formula 1, and we didn’t want his accident to be his last moment in an F1 car, “he explains Toto Wolff.

“We wanted to make sure his last memories were behind the wheel of a championship-winning car. Romain It reminds us of the dangers pilots face every time they get into the cockpit, but it is also a testament to the incredible steps the sport has taken to improve safety over the years. ” Wolff.

And, the current world champion, Lewis hamilton, whose car will drive Grosjean, has assured in the press release of the team that he is very happy “to see Romain back in an F1 car after his accident last year. “

“When it happened, we all prayed for him and seeing him pull through and recover so well was such a relief. I’m looking forward to seeing him back in France and welcoming him to the team for the weekend, although I better watch my W10!” commented jocular Hamilton.