The Frenchman is the new owner of the R8G Simracing Team

He is very proud to enter this world and will seek to go far with his pilots

May debut this weekend, in the virtual 24 Hours of Nürburgring

Romain Grosjean has created his own simracing team. The French Formula 1 driver enters the world of virtual racing as the owner of the R8G Simracing Team, with which he hopes to go far.

Grosjean, who until now has not been closely related to the world of Esports, has created his own simracing team. Amazed at how accessible this universe is, the Frenchman is ready to open a new chapter in his life.

“Creating my own Esports team is a very beautiful moment for me, from which i feel very goldglossy. I have a great passion for the motor world, I really want to innovate and be ready for new challenges, “says Grosjean in the statement of the launch of the set.

“I think the structure that we have created is unique and it will be of great help in enabling us to meet the ambitious goals that we have set for ourselves“adds the Frenchman, who points out that his goal is to create a bridge between the virtual and the real world.

Grosjean sees a great future in simracing and wants to give young promises the opportunity to develop.

“The team will have as a supplier the Prague Kart, which will be ready to offer real-life tests to the R8G team pilots, who can go far and participate in the X30 world event in Le Mans. We know that there are great pilots in the simracing and therefore our goal is to make them grow even more and have the opportunity to go far and to compete in real life, “says Grosjean to finish.

For the moment, the Frenchman has not announced the first pilots who will make up his simracing team, he will do so later this month. The team will compete on various platforms and is determined to establish itself as one of the greats of virtual racing.

