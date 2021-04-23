Roma summary and goals

04/22/2021 at 8:38 PM CEST

X. Serrano

The Rome lives installed in a dangerous paradox. The only Italian representative in Europe remains out of the first six places despite saving a point against the Atalanta (1-1). The expulsion of Gosens in 69 ‘he scored the match. Before, the ‘Dea‘he opened the can and forgave countless times. Later, Crystalline tied and the ‘She-wolf‘caressed the first win of the course against a Top-6 team.

ROM

ATA

Rome

Pau López; Mancini, Cristante, Ibañez; Karsdorp, Villar (Carles Pérez, 76 ‘), Veretout, Calafiori (Bruno Peres, 46’); Pellegrini, Mkhitaryan (Mayoral, 85 ‘); Dzeko.

Atalanta

Gollini; Djimsiti, Romero, Palomino; Maehle, De Roon, Freuler, Gosens; Malinovskyi (Pasalic, 59 ‘); Ilicic (Muriel, 59 ‘) and Zapata (Toloi, 73’).

Goals

0-1 M. 26 Malinovskyi. 1-1 M. 75 Cristante.

Referee

Gianpaolo Calvarese. TA: Calafiori (31 ‘), Villar (47’). TR: Ibañez (2A, 94 ‘and 95’) / Gosens (2A, 52 and 69 ‘).

Incidents

Game played behind closed doors at the Stadio Olimpicio in Rome corresponding to matchday 32 of Serie A.

Without showing off excessively, the ‘Dea‘He did merit to go to rest with a comfortable advantage. She imposed her intensity on the length and breadth of the playing field, proclaiming herself the winner in each individual duel. The effort of Freuler to override Villar, which in one fell swoop cut the connection with the midfielders and precipitated an avalanche of robberies near the ‘giallorossa’ area.

The Bergamo staging resulted in a collection of occasions that only contained an inspired Pau Lopez. The Catalan goalkeeper deprived of the goal in the initial section to Malinovsky, Ilicic Y Shoe, doubly. Nothing could do the goalkeeper when, after another capital loss in the front, Gosens assisted in the first post for the point-blank shot of Malonovskyi.

The goal diminished the fragile Romanist morality, while the emboldened Atalanta lunged for the second. The ‘Dea‘he played easy, fluently. Two touches were enough to stand before Pau, which destroyed the shots of Shoe Y Freuler. He didn’t seem to have the Rome responses to your lock. Without Spinazzola, one of his seven casualties, the box of Fonseca nor did he find a way out through the bands.

The passage through changing rooms only increased the inequality seen so far. Aware that the marker was too short for the superiority displayed, the Atalanta went out to look for the goal and brushed it in a whip of Rosemary that came out close to the square. Clearer was the occasion marred by the newly incorporated Muriel, who sent the ball out with the entire goal at his mercy. Too many concessions.

The ‘Dea‘tempted luck, which definitely turned its back on him when Gosens saw the second yellow in 69 ‘. The expulsion changed the game. The ‘She-wolf’, which had already shown the tusk in a chut of Mkhitaryan, went on to dominate the match in rival field. Dzeko he warned in a shot at the turn that stroked the crossbar, a prelude to the tie. Crystalline, ex of the Atalanta, he evened the fight from his home with a howitzer fitted to the mast.

Determined to break her losing streak, with a win in the previous five rounds, the Rome locked up the Atalanta in search of the triumph. Dzeko, in a high head butt and a heads up saved by Gollini, Y Carles perez, in a whiplash aborted by the goalkeeper, they were about to achieve it. Also the ‘Dea‘was able to score at the end on a cross shot from Muriel. Those of Gasperini, winners in nine of the ten previous games, they ended up saving a point.