Roma sign goalkeeper Rui Patricio for 11.5 million

07/14/2021 at 10:19 AM CEST

Roma made the signing of the Portuguese international goalkeeper official Rui Patricio, from Wolverhampton English, for 11.5 million euros.

“AS Roma is happy to announce the signing of goalkeeper Rui Patricio. The club confirms that it has definitively signed, from Wolverhampton Wanderers, the rights to the footballer’s sports services in exchange for 11.5 million euros,” reported the club late Tuesday in an official statement.

The agreement also provides the payment of a series of variables depending on certain sporting objectives equipment and personnel. Rui Patricio signed a contract until June 30, 2024.

The 33-year-old Portuguese goal, European champion with Portugal in 2016, became the first reinforcement of the Roma of the Portuguese coach José Mourinho.

“This is a great club, for me it represents a new challenge and I am happy to be able to help the team achieve its goals. José Mourinho is one of the greatest technicians in the world and I am excited to start working with him“, said Rui Patricio, in declarations facilitated by the Rome.