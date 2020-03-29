Series A is stopped by the coronavirus and some fear that it will not resume again, however the Rome does not cease its tracking activities in looking for a striker to reinforce the attack next season. According to various Italian media, the chosen one would be Diego Costa. It is not the first or the second time that the team directed by Paulo Fonseca tries to sign the Atlético de Madrid footballer. With this there are already three occasions that have tried the signing of the former Chelsea.

Roma only have Edin Dzeko as the only point born of guarantees, since Kalinic, ceded this season by the rojiblanco club, it is not performing at the level expected and therefore they will not exercise the purchase option They had. Hence, Gianluca Petrachi, sports director of the transalpine team, and his team are taking advantage of this break by COVID-19 to analyze the market and consider the different options available to reinforce the attack point.

Diego Costa is a footballer who has always liked sports management and, at 31, his future is uncertain. He still has a contract for one more year, until June 30, 2021However, he was rumored to be leaving in January but the injury cut short any option to leave. The Spanish-Brazilian stayed and returned in time for the tie against Liverpool, which will remain in the club’s history forever.

Now, Rome has reappeared on the scene to take over its services. The first time they tried to sign him was in 2013, when the forward was paired in attack with Radamel Falcao and with them they conquered the Copa del Rey at the Santiago Bernabéu. Last year they returned to the attack taking advantage of the fact that Costa’s performance had not been expected in the Metropolitan, but ended up staying in the mattress set.