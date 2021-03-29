Roma put Pau López on the market

03/29/2021

On at 20:14 CEST

Daniel Guillen

The goalkeeper of Roma, Pau Lopez, could be on the transfer list for the next market, as reported by Gazzetta Dello Sport. Despite having taken ownership, from the board they would be looking for a proven goalkeeper for the following season and they would have valued the Catalan at an amount greater than 18 million euros.

The ex of Espanyol, who landed in Italian football in exchange for 23.5 million euros In 2019, it would be on the exit ramp again in the summer market window, just as it happened the previous year. The figure, bearing contract until 2024, It would be very far from the 40 that they demanded in August.

In the midst of the struggle to access European positions, the Roma board does not want to rule on the matter, but according to sources close to the club, there would be the intention of transferring it and incorporate a more proven goalkeeper in European football.

Consolidate under the sticks

Pau López’s season at Roma has gone from less to more. Without the confidence of Fonseca in the first third of the course, the former blue and white has definitively consolidated ahead of Mirante. He was a substitute in 10 of the first 13 days, but Since the Italian’s injury, he has taken over the starting position and has played it all in both Serie A and the Europa League., where Roma meet Ajax in the quarterfinals.

The man from Girona has left his goal unbeaten only four times at Calcio and has conceded a total of 23 goals in 18 games. His statistics in the Europa League are much more positive: has zeroed out five times and has conceded four goals in nine games.