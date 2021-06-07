Roma prepares the purge for Mourinho

06/07/2021

On at 20:32 CEST

The task that awaits Jose Mourinho in Rome is anything but simple. While waiting for the Setúbal coach to be presented ‘in situ’ as a ‘giallorosso’ coach, the responsibility of reconfiguring the squad falls on the shoulders of the sports director Tiago pinto. As reported this Monday by ‘La Gazzetta dello Sport’, the priority of the directive is to release 15 footballers to save 70 million euros.

Firstly, I paint will have to take charge of the transfers who return to Rome. It is the case of Alessandro Florenzi (3 million net of salary without counting bonuses), Robin Olsen (2.5), Steven Nzonzi (3), Justin Kluivert (2,6) and Cengiz Ünder (2,2).

The one with the best poster is the Italian international, for which the ‘giallorosso’ painting hopes to raise at least 9 million euros. The other cases, however, are presented as a puzzle. Kluivert Y Nzonzi have been requested by RB Leipzig Y Rennes, where they have played this course on loan, but there is still no financial agreement.

On the other hand, neither Leicester City neither Everton are willing to stay with Ünder Y Olsen. The Rome, likewise, trusts that the Eurocup can revalue them, international the first with Turkey and the second with Sweden. Also looking for equipment for young people Riccardi, Antonucci, Coric Y Bianda.

There is a second group that is looking for a way out and it is the players who do not fit in with the plans of Mourinho and the club. Among these are Javier Pastore (4.5 million salary), Davide santon (2,2), Federico Fazio (two), Pau Lopez (2.5), Carles perez (2) and maybe also Amadou Diawara (2.5). The objective of the club would be to sell them to make money and reduce the wage bill, but at the moment they have little market. The most suggestive profiles would be Diawara, which could enter some other operation, and Carles perez, with a certain reputation in Spain.

In the discharge chapter, the ‘Corriere’ published this Monday that the Rome would have offered 20 ‘kilos’ for Andrea Belotti, which ends contract with the ‘Toro’ in 2022.