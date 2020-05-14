If there is anything that Roma coach Paulo Fonseca will really miss when Serie A finally restarts after the coronavirus pandemic is a good hug.

In an emotional letter published on the club’s website, the Portuguese described the importance of hugging in the locker room, recalled some of the favorite hugs of his career and revealed that the best hug in football is that of Argentine Federico Fazio.

Just like handshakes, the hug will be stopped when football starts again, as part of preventing coronavirus – measures that Fonseca said he fully supports, even though they are difficult to adapt.

“It is difficult for me to imagine playing without the passion of the fans behind us – and especially playing without that hug,” he said.

“Yes, that hug – which we use to celebrate football’s best moment – the goal. The moment when the scorer disappears in the middle of a flurry of arms.”

Fonseca recalled a match in his first season at Ukraine’s Shakhtar Donetsk, in which they turned 3-2 in the final minutes. “All the players ran to me and hugged me to celebrate the final goal. I will never forget that,” he said.

“How will it be without the hug at the beginning or at the end of the games with the opposing coach?”, He wondered.

“Here in Italy there are so many people that I want to hug, for many different reasons. And how am I going to offer support to my players, in difficult times, without the hug?”

“For me, the most difficult thing to imagine is the dressing room without the hug,” he added. “This simple gesture conveys something that words could never do.”

