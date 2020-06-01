Italy is about to return to the competition and solve the unknown of the teams that will play the European tournaments next season. The former Carles Pérez, current player of Roma, has no doubts that his team will reach the goal of being fourth and therefore reach the places of access to the Champions League. “I have no doubts about it: we are all determined to start again with strength and & NegativeMediumSpace; & NegativeMediumSpace; we are convinced that we can achieve our goal& rdquor ;, he stated in an interview to ‘Sky Sport’.

05/31/2020

Act at 19:44

CEST

The striker also recalled his first goal for Roma and was optimistic about the ‘giallorossi’s’ options for the Europa League. “I was delighted with the first goal in the Roma shirt, in addition to my debut in the Olympics in the Europa League. I firmly believe that Rome can win the Cup, it is a team capable of achieving this goal“he assured.

The one from Granollers also reviewed his time at Barça and praised the figure of Messi, “a special person, very loving“He was the first to try to calm me down on my debut at Camp Nou. That this behavior comes from what I consider the best player in the world is very important, “he explained.”

Pérez also spoke of the return to work and assured that the entire squad is happy with the resumption of the league: “We are happy that a date has been set, June 20. We are all happy to resume and I think everyone else is also happy & rdquor ;.

