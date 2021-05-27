Rolls-Royce works on Silent Shadow electric model

(Bloomberg) – Rolls-Royce confirmed it is working on an entirely new vehicle called the Silent Shadow, as the iconic British brand prepares to bring an all-electric car to its wealthy clientele this decade.

The BMW AG division registered the name Silent Shadow in the German patent office last year, an allusion to the Silver Shadow model sold from 1965 to 1980. Rolls-Royce CEO Torsten Mueller-Oetvoes was reluctant to point out a possible vehicle launch date.

“It’s still a secret,” he said in an interview with Bloomberg Television. “But of course it will be a completely new Rolls-Royce, you can be sure.”

The regulation is catching up with luxury carmakers, while countries like the UK plan to ban the sale of combustion engine vehicles. While some of a Ferrari’s prestige stems from its roaring engine, Mueller-Oetvoes said the quieter engines in the Rolls-Royce pair well with battery power.

“Electrification is perfectly suited to Rolls-Royce: it has torque and it is very quiet,” he said. “We are not known for roaring engines or tailpipes, and that is a huge benefit.”

While the pandemic suppressed demand for vehicles in many regions, Rolls-Royce has reserves to operate year-round. Orders began picking up steam since the fourth quarter of last year and has continued as the pandemic unleashed a free-spending attitude, Mueller-Oetvoes said of the company’s customers.

“Many of them have witnessed how quickly life can end, so it is good to enjoy it today and not put it off for later years,” explained Mueller-Oetvoes.

