Rolls royce tail boat 2021: the world’s most expensive new car

The most expensive car in the world It was made entirely by hand in the factory of Rolls Royce Goodwood and it has an inspiration, as its name implies, in luxury boats. Its price breaks all the limits of the industry as it reaches the 28 million dollars, three times more than the most expensive Bugatti.

The new Rolls Royce Tail Boat it justifies its price, depending on the brand, on several reasons. The first is that it becomes the first vehicle whose bodywork was made entirely by hand and with a more traditional process that seeks perfection in every detail and more in those vehicles that are special orders, as is the case with this car.

In second place, the Rolls Royce Boat Tail uses the same platform as Phantom that has a motor 6.75-liter biturbo V12 delivering 563 horsepower. On its body was this convertible whose design corresponds to the only coupe Sweptail that the firm revealed in 2017. And its name takes it from a very scarce production that the British brand made at the end of the 1920s.

In third place, all aluminum body panels of the Rolls Royce Boat Tail, which were ‘molded’ by hand, were installed on a special frame also found on the newer Phantom and which gives the convertible a length of 5.8 meters long And the doors that swing over it paral C.

But despite coming from Phantom, It looks nothing like it because not only are all the panels new, but it also has super slim lights in front and back and its main feature is the ‘tail ‘boat type that gives a unique finish to the set and also serves for the brand to put its maximum flash of elegance and luxury.

This portion It looks a lot like the compartments of the boats because it has a cover in Caleidolegno wood special and has two central hinged lids whose leaves open like the wings of a butterfly. Inside, there are two refrigerators, cutlery and a special crockery of Christofle.

Access to this area is facilitated since the two compartments rise and lean 15 degrees so that the elements to which are also added a complete picnic kit which includes a umbrella extending from the back of the Rolls Royce Boat Tail and that is complemented by a pair of chair made of carbon fiber.

By last, The Rolls Royce Boat Tail features a hardtop for rainy days, but it has a special ingredient. In case you have gone out without this roof on a sunny day and the weather changes, the car has a temporary tarpaulin cover It is used so that the interior does not get wet, as long as the vehicle is stopped.

The price, justifiable or not, its already paid, well Rolls Royce announced that will only make three of these very expensive convertibles that have a unique customization according to the whims of those who already are their owners. In the images you can see the first of this exclusive limited edition.

DATA

This first Boat Tail has two special details. The first is that it has two watches Bovey manufactured in Swiss and one of them can be inserted into the board. The second is that the buyer also had a Rolls Royce Boat Tail original from 1932 so that they deliver it to the time with the new one.

The price of Rolls Royce Boat Tail triples the $ 9.7 million what does it cost Bugatti Centodieci.