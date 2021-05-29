Rolls Royce shows the Boat Tail, the most expensive car in history

Of three units, only the first has been made

FERNANDO LLAMAS

Madrid

Updated Friday, May 28, 2021 – 13:58

It is not made for clients, but made by three clients. Inspired by nautical, accelerates the R&R business of car body and interiors on a whim. For the very millionaires: 23 million euros.

In fact, this is not the case that the very rich very rich have deferred their spending because of the coronavirus, a fact true in other purchases of luxury vehicles from the second half of last year. The most expensive car in the world, £ 20 million (€ 23 million) It was released yesterday, but it’s a Rolls Royce bodybuilder job that started almost four years ago. The most sumptuous in history without a doubt: Boat Tail 2021.

We added the date to the name of the model because Rolls Royce manufactured in 1932 the original Boat Tail, with wood paneling and a rear that showed a real boat. A customer who owns one of these museum pieces, attracted by the process of creating the model Swep Tail in 2017. The Swep Tail was a fully customized nautical-inspired car: in fact it was built by the buyer’s instructions, which was left to it. 15 million euros.

The challenge was set. The owner of the old Boat Tail proposed the recreation of a new one with the technologies and the most refined forms of this time and Rolls Royce launched a design team –Coachbuild Design– of its bespoke personalized service for this type of work in which the creator is the client. Another very, very, very rich person joined the first, with the coincidental taste of giving the new car a format inspired by the classic J-Class sailboats. Finally, Three people formed the group and designed three similar but not identical Rolls Royces. The first to arm is the one that was presented this Thursday, with 1,813 pieces manufactured exclusively for this unique example of four seater.

In his presentation, the executive director of the brand, Torsten Mller-tvs, confirmed that he announced that the bodybuilding section will definitely become a fixed element in the portfolio of Rolls Royce. And he recognized that the business will be prosperous in part because of the coronavirus: “There is a lot of money to spend. I was impressed by the number of clients who told us that with Covid, they understood that they could die tomorrow and that now is the time to enjoy life”he told the agency France Press.

Boat Tail is 5.8 m long and in its frontal image a new treatment of the grill stands out, more stylized, and the iconic Rolls-Royce lights. The blue tone inspires the ocean environment with slight lines that can resemble waves. Rolls Royce explains the complicated development of wheel proportions on a custom aluminum frame. The removable rigid roof is in one piece and is combined with a Tonneau awning as a “static transitional shelter”, depending on the brand.

The front nautical references are glimpses of what will be seen in the rear, the closest thing to the meeting room at the stern of a large yacht. The wood of the 1932 Boat Tail is present (Caleidolegno), in wide slats. Pressing a button produces the opening of two butterfly wings, at an angle of 67 degrees, which introduces you into a space with a refrigerator, caviar cooler, porcelain plates, cutlery, cellar to keep the wine at its temperature … Two cocktail tables and picnic stools open to the sides of the ‘deck’. Y an astonishing umbrella and the achievement that seems to have most excited Coachbuild director Alex Inner.

The engineer of the temperature control in the ‘accommodation suite’ was developed in eight months to introduce electronic control units and fans everywhere that would guarantee the perfect spot for champagne, caviar, wine …

“It is about contributing fantasy, vision, passion and the total willingness to participate in a project for three or four years. That is why we carefully select the clients who share those values with us, as it should be a mutually beneficial experience for us and for the customer, “explained Torsten Mller-tvs.

The cabin reproduces the vision of serenity offered by the marine blue exterior, from the stitches on the steering wheel to a textile coating on the bottom that combines with the shades on the outside and offers the sensation of water flowing into the body from inside the car.

The luxury by flag: leather on seats and doors, combinations of noble metal and wood with special attention to lighting, always with nautical references. Presides over the watch from the Swiss manufacturer Bovet, made specifically to adorn the Boat Tail, an object desired by the customer, such as a Montblanc pen with its corresponding box. Other craftsmen in the guild have decorated the instrument panel with the etching technique called ‘Guilloch’.

After this inventory of passions and whims, it is even clumsy to name the engines, but of course the Boat Tail houses an engine 6.75-liter V12 biturbo 563 hp like the Roll Royce Phantoms.

