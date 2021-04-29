Rolls-royce phantom oribe. haute couture

The Rolls-Royce Phantom Oribe sports a unique two-tone exterior. The upper part was painted Oribe Green, a shade of green created exclusively for this unit, and in contrast, along the lower edge of the body is a beige stripe. It is also known that the client ordered the use of the same shade of green for his private jet, and that Rolls will provide such painting.

But it was the interior where Hermès brought its special touch, upholstering the seats, steering wheel, gear selector and door armrests with Hermès Enea Green leathers. The instrument panel, parcel shelf, interior pillars, glove compartment, center console, champagne cooler and storage compartment for the decanter were also covered in this material.

It also includes other striking details. The speaker grilles are made of walnut wood. This material also adorns the door panels, part of the center and rear consoles, and the back of the picnic table. The rest of the elements in the cabin are dressed in Soft Seashell White, which complements the combination of green and wood tones. There is a handmade decoration with a horse motif on the piece of the board which is constructed of wood.

On the price, its owner did not confirm the figure of the caprice. But it must be above the value of a standard Phantom model, which is $ 450,000.

