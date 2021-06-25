Rolls-royce landspeed collection. honors a forgotten record

On November 19, 1937, Captain George Eyston set a new land speed record of 502 km / h, aboard the special vehicle Thunderbolt; an airplane-shaped apparatus with no wings, a large fin and streamlined shape, in the vast Bonneville Salts Flats in Utah.

The Thunderbolt was powered by two huge (airplane) engines Rolls-Royce V12. Almost a year later, Eyston would set a new record, this time at 556 km / h, a record that was maintained until 1939, when World War II broke out.

After the war, Eyston did not try new brands, but today, 80 years later, Rolls-Royce wants to pay tribute to you with the special edition Landspeed. They will be special versions of the Wraith and Dawn, dressed in Black Badge finishes and other exclusive decorations.

The ‘Bonneville decor’ is the main source of inspiration. Models sport cracked textures on some interior surfaces, evoking the cracked soil of the Bonneville Salt Flats. The Wraith’s Starlight Headliner (a sky-lit ceiling) is reminiscent of the desert night sky. To the right of the touchscreen is recessed a sleek clock, inspired by the Thunderbolt gauges, and silhouettes of the old missile are laser etched into the front center console. There is more allusive decoration in the cabin, and in the driver’s door there is an insert that recreates the colors of the special decorations awarded to Eyston.

On the outside, both models sport a special two-tone finish that includes the new Bonneville Blue color. The front bumper features yellow and black accents, evoking the yellow-black markings worn on the Thunderbolt for the photoelectric timing cells to record it when crossing the finish line.

Naturally, the Landspeed collection will be a limited edition. 35 units of Wraith Black Badge and 25 of Dawn Black Badge are planned.

