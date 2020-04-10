Between 1885 and 1917, Russian royalty had the habit of giving eggs for Easter

In 2018 Rolls-Royce recovered the tradition to elevate the Spirit of Ecstasy

Rolls-Royce has published a selection of unpublished photographs of the egg that he created with the Fabergé house in 2018. A nod to collectors and a tribute to the ostentatious tradition of the Russian royal house, which used to order this type of gift from Fabergé to celebrate Easter.

In 1885, Emperor Alexander III of Russia wanted to give the Empress Maria Fyodorovna an undeniable gift. He contacted the Fabergé house, a jewelry store in St. Petersburg, to order the first imperial egg.

It was such a success that it became an Easter tradition for royalty. Fabergé made another nine eggs for Alexander III and about 40 for his successor, Tsar Nicholas II, who had a Rolls-Royce Silver Ghost in his car collection.

But then came the Revolution of 1917. Most of these jewels were lost and the few that have survived have now become more precious objects if possible. In 2014, the 1887 imperial egg was sold in London at auction for $ 33 million.

In 2018 Rolls-Royce and Fabergé teamed up to create a new Easter egg that would pay tribute to the spirit of Ecstasy. For Rolls-Royce, partnering with Fabergé was a way of showing what is possible for his creative team.

Seven Fabergé craftsmen produced an egg that sits on an 18-carat white gold base, hand-carved and powered by a motor. The arms serve as a protective chamber for the Spirit of Ecstasy, and open like a flower to reveal a modern version of the figure inside. An interior that reveals more gemstones, like 10-carat white diamonds and a natural amethyst that weighs more than 390 carats.

The Spirit of Ecstasy symbol was introduced in February 1911 and was first included as an option, since 1920 as standard on Rolls-Royce models. Its author is Charles Sykes, who first nicknamed the statuette as Spirit of Speed, but soon became known by his current nickname.

“An elegant little goddess, the Spirit of Ecstasy, who has chosen the road trip as her supreme delight and settled on the bow of a Rolls-Royce to reveal the freshness of the air and the musical sound of her fluttering clothing” .

However, Henry Royce did not like it very much, because it worsened the vision of the driver and did not consider that he especially embellished his cars.

This new creation is spectacular, as well as expensive. Rolls-Royce argues that this product is intended for the collector who appreciates Rolls-Royce and Fabergé items. It’s not meant to end up in a car, let alone replace the brand’s iconic symbol. The price is only revealed on demand, but you can be sure that it will not be for all budgets. Like a Rolls-Royce.

