Rolls-royce cullinan ‘green’ by mansory

A year ago, the Mansory customization shop got its hands on a Rolls-Royce Cullinan for the first time. Now they come back with a new take on the exquisite SUV, decorated in a British Racing Green tone and equipped with a wide body package.

Mansory decided to give an air of extreme sportsmanship to Cullinan. The four tailpipes, the roof spoiler and the simulated vents on the rear pillars; Together with the illuminated front grille and LED daytime running lights added to the lower portion of the front bumper, they create a cooler and more aggressive package.

Inside, practically all surfaces are covered in leather. These reveal a curious wavy pattern, present in shades of yellow, orange and cream. There is also wood present in the dash, the center console front and rear, some parts of the doors and the rear seat divider.

What’s more they intervened the huge Cullinan V12. The 6.75-liter biturbo mill now delivers 601 horsepower and 950 Newton-meters of torque. It manages to go from 0 to 100 km / h in five seconds and reaches a top speed of 280 km / h.

Photos: More details of the green Cullinan SUV, modified by Mansory.

The owner of this very particular piece did not disclose the cost of the modification.

