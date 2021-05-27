Rolls-Royce Boat Tail: the most expensive car in history

The definition of price is not, in truth, linked to the cost of a good or service. The definition is simply “the amount of money that an individual is willing to pay for a good and service.” Every person would give all their savings for a glass of water if they were about to die of thirst. It is not the best analogy, but in a completely opposite case, there are cars like the Rolls-Royce Boat Tail. It is Rolls-Royce’s return to the one-of-a-kind vehicle body and is the most expensive new car ever made. Its price is simply dizzying.

Only three units of the Rolls-Royce Boat Tail will be produced, at a price of … 20 million pounds. To the change, just over 23 million euros, or approximately 3,500 million of the old pesetas. Figures so dizzying that they are practically absurd. And yet, all three units were sold before the final design of the car was even revealed. The price, in this case, not only buys luxury raised to the nth power, it buys the absolute certainty that only two other people in the world will have a similar car, and never with the same configuration.

To date, the Rolls-Royce Sweptail, a one-off, was the most expensive car of the brand. It was sold in 2017 for 12.8 million pounds.

Therefore, it buys exclusivity in its purest form, and today, that price is 23.3 million euros. Leaving aside how obscene the figure seems to me, I must admit that the car created by Rolls-Royce may more or less like it, but it is a work of art, and it represents the values ​​that have accompanied the brand since its birth. In fact, his inspiration is the original Rolls-Royce Boat Tail, exclusive bodywork of the Rolls-Royce Phantom II of the interwar period. The owner of the car in this article is the owner of a unit from the year 1932 – he wanted to close the loop.

This modern Boat Tail is based on the same aluminum platform as the Rolls-Royce Phantom, and measures a whopping 5.80 meters in length. This four-seater convertible is heavily inspired by the recreational boating world, and doesn’t share a single exterior piece with the Phantom. Although it shares a basic structure, it has 1,813 changes with respect to this, with the aim of being an absolutely unique vehicle. The two-tone exterior color is also found on the rims or in the luxurious cabin, with four real seats.

It has a simple canvas hood to protect from the rain, but only to be used in an emergency.

The front design doesn’t impress as much as the rear, molded like the back of a luxury Riva speedboat. On the rear deck, and under the two Caleidolegno wooden tops, inhabit two exquisite finishing compartments, in which a glorified picnic set is stored. Excuse the expression, but we are really talking about a refrigerator for champagne bottles, a cooler with fans for caviar, and a refrigerated compartment for other foods. They are accompanied by matching cutlery and glassware.

From the rear there is also an exclusive sun visor, more expensive than many modern cars. This parasol will protect the occupants from the sun, for whom picnic chairs with a carbon fiber frame have been designed. Removable trays keep snacks at a comfortable height. As if this were not enough, the Swiss watchmaker Bovey 1822 has created an exclusive watch for this Boat Tail, its analog instrumentation is specific, and the 15-speaker sound system has been modified to use the car’s platform as a soundboard.

Its bodywork has been created using traditional bodywork techniques. The car has been built entirely by hand.

On a technical level, nothing changes with respect to a Phantom: it mounts a 6.75 V12 biturbo engine with 563 HP. Asking about their benefits would be disrespectful, and they would be answered with a concise “enough.” Although it is a unique car, has been approved for use on the open road and it has passed the same dynamic tests as other Rolls-Royces. In the absence of the arrival of the Bugatti La Voiture Noir, this Rolls-Royce Boat Tail becomes the most expensive new car ever produced, reserved for the richest 1% of the richest 1%.