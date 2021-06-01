Rolls Royce Boat Tail: The ideal one-off for hot summer days …

What would you do with your life if your checking account was rotten with zeroes? This question is asked by the high number of mortals who juggle at the end of the month. But those who believe that money “falls from the trees” surely do not even bother to look at the price of the things they buy. Among them many are dedicated to “Collect” luxury cars, like the novelty that we bring you: a exclusive and rare Rolls Royce Boat Tail.

As you can see in the photos, the design of this Rolls Royce Boat Tail is very attractive. So much so that we are facing the new one-off of the English premium manufacturer. The last one they presented in society and put up for sale was the Sweptail, back in the year 2017. Do you remember what was the price that its mega-millionaire owner had to pay? Well, although the figure is not official, everything indicates that exceeded 11 million euros. Well this could be bigger …

eye! The Rolls Royce Boat Tail reaches 5.79 meters in exterior length …

You don’t have to have a great command of Shakespeare’s language to know what the influence of the Rolls Royce Boat Tail. His last name, comes to mean something like “boat tail” (boat tail) so it is clear that is inspired by the nautical world. In fact, its exterior size seems more like that of a luxury yacht, reaching 5.79 meters in length. Of course, they have not revealed what their technical basis is.

However, we cannot ignore elements such as Nautical touches based on dressing your body with two different types of blue. The darkest tone is the most exclusive, since it was applied by hand on the hood and much of the front. The wraparound windshield, the wooden tailgate (which can be folded into two symmetrical halves) or specifically designed alloy wheels.

As a curiosity, mention that the fabric hood is not automatic, but is folded by hand. Inside, we have a cabin dressed in two-tone blue leather to match the exterior. This material spreads over the steering wheel or seats. In contrast is the dashboard in lacquered wood which seeks to mimic the boot lid cover. But this is not the most exclusive detail …

If we look at the instrumentation we can see a known braided texture as Guilloche. Finally we are going to tell you what the Rolls Royce Boat Tail hides behind. No more and no less than a double champagne cooler or silver cutlery. But there is more, because also store an umbrella, two fabric stools, and two cocktail tables.

Source – Rolls Royce