Rolls royce boat tail luxury measure

Nine months of work and the redesign of circuits and cables were required to install five electronic units (ECUs) dedicated to manipulating the two gates at the rear of the Rolls-Royce Boat Tail and deploying them up to 67 degrees without altering the temperature of the boats. refrigerators included inside the trunk, whose function is to keep the Armand de Brignac champagne bottle safe with two crystal glasses specially designed for this model and, on the other hand, in order to protect the table accessories finely stored there, including two sets of cutlery from the Christofle house in Paris.

Rolls Royce Boat Tail 2021

The trays located to the side and side of the slim chest fold out 15 degrees to facilitate the handling of all these items, and leave room for a sunshade that sprouts from the center of the truss in order to protect them from the weather.

Gallery: Rolls-Royce Boat Tail

It is not just any vehicle, as it was designed following the recommendations and luxury expectations of three of Rolls-Royce’s best customers, a practice that the English label had already shown in models such as the Phantom I Brougham De Ville 40/50 of 1926. In addition, it followed the design pattern of the successful Sweptail of 2017 (manufactured by the brand for a single customer), in turn based on the 17EX sports car from 1928.

The Boat Tail was inspired by the nautical world and will have a super-exclusive production of three models, with personalized elements for each one. Hence its exorbitant price: 23 million euros ($ 101,200,000,000). Yes: one hundred and one thousand two hundred million pesos.

Fact

The cabin includes seats designed by the Italian furniture store Promemoria and a pair of double-sided clocks on the dashboard (“one for him and one for her”), which can be used as a pocket or bracelet piece, and whose design and Development took three years at the hands of the Swiss watchmaker Bovet 1822.

Gallery: Rolls-Royce Boat Tail

Rolls Royce Boat Tail 2021

Other special orders from Rolls Royce

The Rolls-Royce Sweptail was commissioned by a single buyer, who paid 11.5 million euros for it in 2017, that is, 50,600’000,000 pesos today.

Rolls-Royce Sweptail

At the request of a customer, this 1972 Phantom VI Limousine included, among other accessories, two walnut wood tables and a pair of bumper mountable seats.

1972 Rolls Royce Phantom VI Limousine

The Rolls-Royce Phantom I Brougham De Ville was commissioned by a businessman for his wife. The interior, which recreated the Palace of Versailles, had wood veneer panels.

Rolls-Royce Phantom I Brougham De Ville

The 17EX is the result of Henry Royce’s search for a lightweight, convertible, and aerodynamic vehicle. It reached 145 kph and became an exclusive vehicle.

Rolls-Royce 17EX

The Phantom II Continental Drophead resulted from a joint work between Rolls-Royce and its buyer, and today it is considered one of the most beautiful ‘boat tail’ of the brand.

Rolls-Royce Phantom II Continental Drophead