WHO project, curated by Lady Gaga, will have the band alongside Elton John, Stevie Wonder, Paul McCartney and Eddie Vedder, starting at 4 pm this Saturday (18)

The biggest live in history is scheduled for this Saturday, 18, starting at 16h (Brasília). Call Festival One World: Together At Home (Um Mundo: Juntos em Casa), the live of the lives had another confirmation on the afternoon of Friday, 17: the group Rolling Stones. The shows will be shown by Globo, Globoplay and Multishow.

Lady Gaga’s name appears as curator and one of the festival’s attractions. In addition to the Stones, who would already guarantee a powerful live if they were alone, there will also be Paul McCartney, Elton John, Billie Eilish and his brother Finneas, Lizzo, Stevie Wonder, John Legend, Chris Martin (Coldplay), Eddie Vedder, Kacey Musgraves, J Balvin, Keith Urban, Alanis Morissette, Lang Lang and Andrea Bocelli, Billie Joe Armstrong (Green Day), Burna Boy and Maluma.

The musicians will make the presentations directly from their homes, following the guidance of the creative entity, the NGO Global Citizen, in partnership with the World Health Organization (WHO). Gaga came in to use her contacts in the middle and set up a stellar gig. Presenters will be the actor Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert. The shows will be interrupted by speeches from health experts, comedians and other personalities.

“The World Health Organization is committed to defeating the coronavirus pandemic with scientific and public health measures and supporting health professionals who are on the front lines in search of an answer,” said the director-general of the World Health Organization ( WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. “We may have to physically separate for a while,” he says, “but we can still come together virtually to enjoy good music.”

