Rolling Stones threatens to sue the President of the United States | Reform

British band Rolling Stones are in furious with the President of the United States for use their songs without authorization in his reelection campaign, so they have threatened to sue him.

Today the Rolling Stones have made the decision to take legal action for using his songs in his reelection campaign demanding that he stop.

That is why the band’s legal team works with the music rights organization BMI to stop using your material in the campaignThe group said in a statement.

If Donald Trump ignores that exclusion and persists, then he would face a lawsuit to break the embargo and play music without a license, « they say.

It is worth mentioning that the band also complained during the 2016 campaign on the use of their songs in assemblies.

The theme the President decided to use was the 1969 classic « You Can’t Always Get What You Want« and was heard again as a closing at the recent assembly in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

They have not been the only ones who have bothered about the use of their music, as others artists have complained for watching their music associated with acts of the President of the United States.

In addition, the family of the failed musician Tom Petty commented that he had sent a cease and desist order for the President to later use the song « I Won’t Back Down”In Tulsa.

I was in no way authorized to use this song to fuel a campaign that leaves too many Americans and common sense out. ”

Another artist who also joined was musician Neil Young, who lashed out at him at 2018 after listening to one of his songs used against his will in the campaign events of his campaign for the mid-term elections.