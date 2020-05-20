The list that we have formed is very inclined towards those ‘singles’ that became the foundations of great careers, although there are a couple of artists with only one success as well

The magazine specialized in music Rolling Stone He published a list on Tuesday that classified the 100 best debut singles that have come onto the market, and which heads the American Britney Spears at number one with the song “…Baby One More Time ”.

The list that we have formed is very inclined towards those ‘singles’ that became the foundations of great careers, although there are a couple of artists with a single success as well, ”explains the medium in the introduction to the list, in which he points out that Themes of figures that had become famous in musical groups and then started a solo career were not taken into account.

Of “… Baby One More Time”, media experts say it was “one of those pop manifests announcing a new sound, a new era, and a new century”, and describe it as “a statement that caused divisions and who drew a line between the past and the future. “

In second place, the magazine highlights the Jackson 5’s “I Want You Back”, of which it says that “every moment is perfect”, from beginning to end, and points out that “it not only defined the 70s, but has summarized the essence of musical joy since then ”.

The Sex Pistols and their “Anarchy in the U.K.” They are in third place, a “single” whose first few seconds they describe as “a bulldozer who is heading straight for you”, and their first words sound “as if Lucifer had ascended from hell.” But still, it is a song “very catchy and very funny.”

At the gates of the podium was Run-D.M.C. and the song “Sucker M.C’s / It’s Like That”, an “explosive” melody that led hip-hop to go from nightclubs to the streets, and which was “the beginning of the golden age” of this musical genre.

For fifth position, the magazine goes back in time, specifically to 1955, and recovers Chuck Berry’s “Maybellene”, which it classifies as the “founding anthem of rock & roll” and a “revolutionary sound”.

Rounding out the top ten spots are “Radio Free Europe” by R.E.M., “Good Times Bad Times” by Led Zepellin, “That’s All Right” by Elvis Presley, “Blitzkrieg Bop” by The Ramones, and “Hand in Glove” by The Smiths.

Rolling Stone experts Taylor Swift and his “Tim McGraw,” Lil Nas X’s recent bombing, “Old Town Road,” rapper Kanye West’s “Through the Wire,” and “Through the Wire,” also stand out. Player’s Ball ”from the hip hop duo Outkast.

Other music myths on the list: The Eagles with “Take it Easy”, The Beatles with “Love Me Do”, Prince with “Soft and Wet”, Pearl Jam with “Alive”, The Doors with “Break on Through (to the Other Side) ”, Metallica with“ Whiplash ”, Pink Floyd with“ Arnold Layne ”, Dire Straits with“ Sultans of Swing ”or Madonna with“ Everybody ”.

Representing the most recent generations, Billie Eilish is listed with “Ocean Eyes”, Lana del Rey with “Video Games”, Alicia Keys with “Fallin”, Lorde with “Royals” or One Direction with “What Makes You Beautiful “