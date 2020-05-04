The fantasies of “Don Quixote”, the stories of Julio Cortázar, the children’s adventures and the culinary promise are part of the “Mobile Book Store” that travels through the Mexican city of Guadalajara to take reading to those who stay home to avoid getting COVID-19.

Macario Zamora, creator of this initiative, told Efe in an interview that his intention is that people can “travel” through books as an alternative to occupy their time during the health contingency that forces confinement.

The initiative recognizes a golden opportunity to promote reading in a country where 4 out of 10 people read a book last year and the annual average reading is 3.4 copies, according to data from the Reading Module of the National Institute of Statistics and Geography in 2019.

“There are many people who right now have a lot of time at home; It is tiring to be on television, on the computer and I think that the least way to travel is through the imagination, so we recommend that you start reading, that you travel from home, reading, “he said.

Zamora owns the used bookstore “El atán de don Quijote” that had to close in March due to official provisions for non-essential companies to stop activities.

Given this, he had to find alternatives to generate resources to continue paying the salary to four employees and not affect the people who usually supply it with books.

His customers’ demand for home delivery reminded him of an idea he had long ago: he adapted his truck to make a mini rolling bookstore with between 2,000 and 2,500 titles of all genres.

For two weeks she took the wheel and goes with her from north to south of the city to take her books to where the client asks.

“Those who want us to bring them the books talk to us on the phone or through social networks, we schedule an hour and go to their houses. We have up to 7 appointments per day because sometimes we get from end to end, the people who have asked us the most are self-improvement books, motivation and classic literature ”, he explained.

When the doors of the truck are opened they display a microcosm where the only thing that matters are the letters: Fernando del Paso, William Shakespeare, Og Mandino, Alejandro Jodorowsky, Honore de Balzac and Isabel Allende, among others, wander through the narrow corridor that culminates with a sofa and a small rug.

After disinfecting their hands with antibacterial gel, the reader can browse the shelves to choose the most attractive title and sit down to browse.

The place feels like a refuge where you can avoid isolation and forget the reality out there.

Macario waits patiently and usually guides the reader. With years as a bookseller he assured that more than selling, what matters to him is that anyone has access to culture.

“It is expensive (to carry it), but” The Attic “has understood that we are doing a service to our clients who have supported us in 15 years, now that they cannot leave we are trying to return what they have given us for many years,” he said. .

The Mobile Bookstore started a campaign this weekend in which it will give a novel to customers who donate a kilo of rice or beans.

Their goal is to collect a ton of these foods that will be donated to low-income people affected economically by isolation to avoid COVID-19 infections. EFE

Guadalajara, capital of the western state of Jalisco, is one of the two cities, along with Monterrey, which has presented a better management of the coronavirus pandemic, according to the country’s health authorities.

Furthermore, this city has been characterized by various initiatives such as converting the corridors of Expo Guadalajara, they have turned it into a food warehouse to distribute them as part of the “Jalisco without hunger” program to support low-income families.