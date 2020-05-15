Related news

The second part of this week is not being suitable for any investor in Hard Felguera who suffers from the heart. Yesterday we published in Invertia the execution of the guarantee presented by the Dubai Water and Electricity Authority (DEWA) in relation to the contract signed with Duro Felguera for the expansion of the Jebel Ali ‘K’ Phase III power plant.

The action left a brutal 40% of its value, practically since the publication of the news. In today’s session, and after the statement late last night in which Duro Felguera confirmed this information before the CNMV, the action has had to delay its opening due to volatility auction.

A volatility auction that has been produced by prices above the allowed range and finally managed to open minutes later at 0.474 euros with a rise of 28.11% and even exceeding 0.52 euros (+ 40.54%) one hour later.

However, you should know and if I don’t tell you that a decrease of 40% does not recover with an increase of 40% but we need an increase of 66.66% because after the fall the value of your investment is lower, it is what is called the recovery of geometric losses.

If we stick to the technical analysis and leave aside the type of investor that has entered simply due to the fact that the value has dropped a lot and has to bounce, we can see that the Increasing lows pattern started from mid-March is intact.

Also, yesterday’s correction it stopped before the previous highs March and together with today’s rebound as it makes yesterday’s lows at 0.37 euros very relevant.

However, we cannot pretend to make an effective analysis in a small capitalization value and especially of a value to which this execution of the guarantee can have a serious impact. The company maintains that it has a provision of 156 million euros for this type of event and, therefore, it will not have an impact.

In any case, it cannot be forgotten that after multiple reductions, it has a capital of 4.8 million euros and 16 million equity. It is because of that We cannot rule out that the worst is over and we have a loss of 0.37 euros.

