This Monday, the luxury watch brand Rolex became a trend in the Mexican market thanks to a peculiar movement by Marcelo Ebrard, secretary of Foreign Relations.

According to data provided by Twitter, until the closing of this note, the Rolex label was among the first trends in the social network with a total of 7,285 related tweets.

Ebrard’s movement

The brand became a trend after a video in which Marcelo Ebrard was observed holding a conversation with Manuel López Obrador, president of Mexico, became popular and became popular.

The images show how the watch worn by the Secretary of Foreign Relations is discovered, and then make a gesture to hide the aforementioned accessory.

The event caused a special stir among users who echoed the price of the watch, which is contrary to the austerity policy supported by López Obrador and his cabinet.

Marcelo K’s Rolex It is around half a million pesos, does anyone know how much it is at the exchange rate of yard hen? pic.twitter.com/tCtKGPXCO9 – @Jan_Herzog (@Jan_Herzog) June 15, 2020

Ebrard’s rolex tearing up López Obrador’s decalogue pic.twitter.com/qCNJBK3B4c – Alejandro Sánchez (@alexsanchezmx) June 15, 2020

How many of your officials and secretaries, as well as directors and delegates and gobers of the 4T, @lopezobrador_, have already got rid of rolex, Mercedes and Suburbans, millions casotas in bank accounts and brand clothes, to eat rice and beans and have a couple of shoes and 1 modest cart? – Cuervo® (@Cuervomick) June 15, 2020

Hahahaha Marceloca remembered that he brings a Rolex of half a million pesos and tries to hide it, hypocrites. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/eY4J1Y5Pq3 – Bachelor Cantinas ⚖️ 💼🥃 (@LdaCantinas) June 16, 2020

Does the brand win or lose?

Beyond the criticisms or approvals to which the Mexican official was credited for this fact, what remains to be seen is what it means for the brand.

While it is true that the firm gained relevance and scope, it is also true that for Rolex (as for any other brand) being related to the figure of a politician might not be the best strategy.

Recall that a study signed by 4A claimed that although 67 percent of marketers believe that changing values ​​are making brands more interested in corporate responsibility and value-based marketing, 58 percent of consumers they did not agree that the brands involved their marketing strategies with political issues. However, audiences affirm that they welcome those brands that take a positive stance on related issues such as the same.

The Lacoste case

Although the reference provided by the study is good, the reality is that it is not a rule. A couple of months ago, Lacoste became a trend after social network users realized that the undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, Hugo López Gatell, wore a shirt signed by the renowned clothing and accessories brand.

The comments around the event were in various shades and although some did not fully favor the brand, the truth is that Lacoste found a way to capitalize on it.

This trend was not missed by the brand, after an unverified Twitter account of Lacoste Mexico announced that it had the red garment (model L.12.12) for sale online.

SUBSCRIBE TO PREMIUM CONTENT FOR ONLY $ 299