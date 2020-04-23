More or less State intervention? How to protect the citizen? And the market? How does it all look in times of a crisis like the coronavirus pandemic? Questions like these will be discussed by the four members of the second panel of the Brazil Conference at Harvard & MIT this Thursday, 23. This year, the annual event promoted by the Brazilian student community in Boston takes place by videoconference and has exclusive coverage of State.

Ana Paula Vescovi, Laura Carvalho and Flávia Piovesan debate the role of the State in the coronavirus crisis

The role of the State in the pandemic and its effects will be discussed as of 7 pm by economists Ana Paula Vescovi and Laura Carvalho, and jurist Flávia Piovesan. Ana Paula is chief economist at Banco Santander and was executive secretary of the Ministry of Finance during the government of Michel Temer (MDB). Also an economist, Laura is a professor at USP, joined Guilherme Boulos (PSOL) ‘s economic team in her campaign for the Presidency in 2018 and is the author of the book “Valsa Brasileira” (Editora Todavia, 2019). Flávia is already a jurist and is a member of the human rights commission of the Organization of American States (OAS).

The debate will be mediated by journalist Flávia Oliveira. “Today we have many conservative governments, economically liberal, who are being forced, due to the gravity of the crisis, to rethink social policies, subsidies, aid, income transfer. It is an interesting change and provocation to be done in the light of what’s happening “, he says.

This Thursday’s panel, made up of four women, is also an opportunity to reinforce the female presence in debates about the State, says the mediator. “It is something that can change from this new global configuration, in the economic order and in the discussion of the role of the State; perhaps a gap for the exercise of diversity, of a more decisive female participation in the direction of the destinations of the economy and the management of nations. “

The panel includes a program that also includes debates on economic development, entrepreneurship and startups, inequality and foreign policy. “It is necessary to make a diagnosis of the present and think about the future paths in the name of democracy and Brazil”, says Hussein Kalout, a researcher at Harvard University and one of the creators of the conference.

The Mayor of Brazil, Rodrigo Maia (DEM), Governors João Doria (PSDB-SP), Helder Barbalho (MDB-PA) and Renato Casagrande (PSB-ES), and presenter Luciano Huck will also participate in the online edition of the Brazil Conference. (without party), among others. The complete schedule is available on the state.

Confirmed schedule

4/23

State paper at 7 pm

What is the role of the State in combating the effects of the current crisis?

Ana Paula Vescovi, Laura Carvalho, Flavia Piovesan and Flávia Oliveira (moderation)

4/25

Hack Brasil – Startup competition of the Brazil Conference, at 10am; As part of this event, we will have the following session

Startups environment in Brazil, at 11am

Mate Pencz (Loft), Luiz Ribeiro (General Atlantic) and Santiago Fossatti (Kaszek, moderation)

4/27

Inequality – Session 1, at 11 am

Study of economic inequality and impact of Covid-19

Michael Kremer (2019 Nobel Prize in Economics)

Inequality – Session 2, at 7 pm

Covid-19 and economic inequality in Brazil

Luciano Huck, Felipe Rigoni and Kátia Maia

4/28

Foreign Policy at 7 pm

Brazilian foreign policy: present and future

Aloysio Nunes, Celso Amorim, Celso Lafer, Hussein Kalout, Rubens Ricupero and Vera Magalhães (moderation)

1/5

Brazil Conference Ambassador Program, at 5 pm

10 young Brazilians with social impact projects selected by the conference will be interviewed by Pedro Bial

5/5

How do we become a reformist state ?, at 7 pm

Rodrigo Maia, Paulo Hartung, Marcos Mendes and Eliane Cantanhêde (moderation)

7/5

The challenges of the States in the Crisis, at 19h

João Doria (SP), Helder Barbalho (PA) and Renato Casagrande (ES) and Andreza Matais (moderation)

