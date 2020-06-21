The worst that could happen has happened. These are not times to take unnecessary risks, to be in a hurry or to commit blatant excesses, and this is confirmed by the positive for CoVid-19 from Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov. The news jumped on Sunday afternoon and dynamited the palpable hope and joy that was breathed in tennis. There were many who distorted the gesture when they saw how Novak Djokovic and all the organizers of the Adria Tour they ignored any preventive measure that is required of citizens of half the world.

Players taking international planes to compete in an exhibition tournament, permanent hugs between them, permanent social events and even, a night party while half the world licks the wounds caused by the pandemic and the other tries to fight it with all its means. The world number 1 has been continuously defended in recent times for how a touring and public tournament is being managed, claiming that it has complied with the measures established by the government of his country, in the middle of the electoral campaign for the presidency of the government. It is evident that the economic effects of such an event are remarkable, but the positive of a basketball player with whom they were in contact (Nikola Jankovic) and now that of Dimitrov, means that only one conclusion can be assumed: absolute failure and recklessness.

The Serb took out the shield to explain every decision that was made in Belgrade at the first stop of the tour. “We all follow the rules from day one.”

Even without these positives, there were already many people in the scientific community and political entities who threw their hands to the head in the face of Djokovic’s daring when proposing this type of tournament, but these news make the consequences go much further. Is it possible that the unprofessional work of thousands of people in ATP, WTA and ITF will be ruined if there is a massive contagion among all the participating players? Alexander Zverev, Dominic Thiem, Borna Coric, Damir Dzumhur, Filip Krajinovic and a long etcetera make up the participating players, but it cannot be ignored that the social distance has not been respected, so the virus has been able to spread greatly, and more so by seeing the images of its night party this week.

According to source familiar with the situation, all those involved in today’s Djokovic-Rublev canceled final in Zadar having Covid tests back at the hotel, after Dimitrov tested positive. – Mike Dickson (@Mike_Dickson_DM) June 21, 2020

From what the organizers have already confirmed, the Adria Tour It is suspended for all participants to undergo tests to determine if they have contracted CoVid-19. Surely, there will be great outrage already in the highest levels of world tennis and the many players who are respecting the measures of confinement in their countries or even playing in situations of maximum prudence, such as in the Ultimate Tennis Showdown. Whatever happens, the image of Novak Djokovic This fact will be greatly diminished, that of his companions will be in question and, above all, there will be a maximum concern for the health of all of them.