I have to say, although it seems a contradiction, that I don’t have much experience in role-playing games. Beyond the beard of more than a month, having glasses and the concern about matters related to fantasy and science fiction, I do not have many more points in common with RPG communityPerhaps in part because I have never had a group of friends who have been fans of this way of understanding entertainment in company. When the new normal we can all meet again together, but in the meantime maybe this new platform Be a resource interesting to you.

The dice community

Kickstarter is cradle of many projects, in as many areas as you can imagine, although I had never delved into the games part. This time, the Role platform is the one that has powerfully caught my attention. The developers of the project highlight, almost on the other characteristics, that we are facing a platform who puts all his energies into people that will integrate it in the future. In fact, as you can see in the image that I leave below these lines, they assure that Role will allow you to meet people, as if it were a dating application, except that this time the games will be the center of conversation. Interesting, right?

The visual aspect of Role is really interesting.

Once the point of view in the people, it would be necessary to speak of the system interface, which will be the one that allows developing all kinds of games in real time. The Board, which is what the platform calls the game screen, will integrate the players, with a exceptional video quality according to the creators, being able to use a text chat, both collective and private. In addition to all the information related to the game, you can also personalize as fundamental aspects of it as could be the dices to be used or letters that will come into play.

Cards and dice can be personalized.

However, customization doesn’t end there. Each player will have their character sheet fully integrated into the chosen game experience. Speaking of characters and players, every time you connect to Role you can choose the games more in line with what you are looking for in each moment. You will have the possibility of apply filters in the search engine, based on your own interests, in the complexity of games, in certain Titles or in your location, to be able to enjoy a gaming experience with close people.

You can set filters to improve your experience.

Finally, and I think it is and could be one of the most interesting points of this role-playing platform, I have to finish the article talking about the Play store, the so-called Marketplace. The titles that will be uploaded as people learn about the existence of Role will be integrated into their own store, which will be available from the platform itself. Those creators who want to upload their game, will be able to do it in a relatively simple way, players They will have the possibility to find that title that is most attractive to them and, as novelty, the platform wants to introduce a recommendation system where the positive aspects of the game, instead of attracting bad reviews.

Promotional image of one of the initial titles

If after this brief review of what Role can offer you, you are interested in participate in financing of this platform, you should know that there is the possibility of start contributing with the project from 5 euros, an almost symbolic amount, which will allow you to have Early Access at launch, opt to three premium skins and appear in thanks. From here, the rewards increase in value, until reaching the maximum, 200 euros, which will allow you to delve into the Party pack and get advantages for four people. Role wants to be the future of board games, although it is still too early to know if they have pressed the right key.