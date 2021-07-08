Role and claim DeAndre Ayton in NBA Finals 2021

It must not have been easy for a 22-year-old to receive the constant hateful comparisons with Doncic and Young, the two players who were selected in the 2018 NBA Draft behind him, but DeAndre Ayton he has known how to wait for his moment, and it has come this season. After two seasons in which he had a hard time adapting to the frenetic pace of the current NBA and knowing how to interpret the automatisms of the elite game, the Bahamian dedicated himself to working with perseverance, cultivating body and mind, and adapting his basketball to what he wanted. asked Phoenix suns. The emergence of Devin Booker and the signing of Chris Paul has kept him in the background that he does not deserve at the statistical level and of influence of the game, but that has helped him to grow without excessive pressure. In these NBA Finals 2021, his role seems key to winning the Milwaukee Bucks.

With some scandal numbers, a character much more fierce than expected and a unique understanding in the pick & roll with the veteran point guard, this young Bahamian is showing the world that his selection in the pick number 1 of that already mythical Draft was not a mistake of the Suns, nor was it solely due to his size, but was a success that can change the course of the history of the league. And, if his franchise ends up winning the ring, Ayton will play a leading role in that feat, both for his consistency during the regular season, and for his ability to dominate the painting in series as committed as those that measured them. Lakers, Nuggets and Clippers.

Average more than 20 points, 15 rebounds and 80% shooting from the field during the NBA 2021 playoffs

Drummond, Jokic and Zubac were toys in the hands of the Suns center, who completed his feat with that winning basket against Clippers that had the scent of a ring from the moment it occurred. There is still a long way to go to certify the feat, but regardless of achieving it or not, DeAndre Ayton has had in 2021 his year of consecration and vindication of his talent and potential, showing that he can be a historical player. So much so, that he is averaging more than 20 points. 15 rebounds and 80% shooting from the field, something that only three other men in NBA history achieved, such as Bill Russell, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Wilt Chamberlain. Absolutely amazing.