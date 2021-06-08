Roland Garros | Zverev fulminates Davidovich and advances to semifinals

06/08/2021 at 7:59 PM CEST

Aleksander zverev pulverized the spanish Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the quarterfinals of Roland Garros by a resounding 6-4, 6-1 and 6-1 in just over an hour and a half of the game, and advances to the semifinals of the tournament, where he awaits Medvedev or Tsitspas.

Davidovich started with very good feelings moving and finishing with success against an opponent who seemed lazy when facing this match. Nothing is further from reality.

The malagueño wasted the first two breaks with which he had, one of them after the German’s anger with the chair umpire and, to make matters worse, managed to break his rival with 5-3 against, and to equalize the match he got tangled up to such an extent that he threw the racket fiercely, something that it could have cost him a greater sanction.

This outcome destroyed the emotional character of Alejandro Davidovich, who rushed into the exchanges and in which the serve did not accompany him at any time. The Andalusian disappeared, and Alexander Zverev, walking, solved with sufficiency.

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina has collided with Alexander Zverev in three of his five best tournament results: Round of 16 of the 2020 USA Open, semi-finals of Cologne 2020 and the quarter-finals of Roland Garros 2021. Goodbye to a tournament that leaves him in his best ranking ever: 35th.

For its part, Alexander Zverev confirms his best Roland Garros, and reached the semifinals of a Grand Slam for the third time in his career after the Australian Open and the US Open last year, in the latter he reached the final. Already expects rival that will come out of the train crash tonight between Daniil Medvedev and Stefanos Tsitsipas.