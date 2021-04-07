Roland Garros will start a week later

The tournament Roland Garros, initially scheduled from May 23 to May 6 in ParisIt will begin a week later, according to sources close to the organization to confirm information from the sports newspaper L’Équipe.

The tournament will finally take place from May 30 to June 13, which could allow organizers to accommodate a larger number of spectators if health restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic are eased.

The 2020 edition of Roland Garros was postponed from May to September and Rafael Nadal was his winner, his 13th title in Paris which allowed him to equal the record of 20 Grand slams from the swiss Roger Federer.

This time around, the one-week rescheduling will have a limited impact on the schedule, even taking into account that there will only be two weeks between the Roland Garros final and the start of Wimbledon (June 28-July 11).