Since the first announcement of the suspension of the professional tennis circuit, ATP and the WTA have been working on different hypotheses for the tennis resumption schedule in 2020, according to information from RMC Sport. Reflections conducted with tournament organizers, who have made requests for new dates for the post-pandemic period.

A first scenario would have been imagined with a recovery the day after the initial Wimbledon dates, namely mid-July. The problem: few tournaments are running in the middle of summer, with the exception of the American Masters 1000. And given the progression of the pandemic in the United States and around the world, this hypothesis seems unlikely. The other calendar under study would aim for a recovery in late August, a week before the start of the US Open still maintained to date.

The objective of these hypotheses is to end the year 2020 in cannonball, with many tournaments from the moment when the health situation will be without risk. For Denis Naegelen, director of the WTA tournament in Strasbourg (initially scheduled from May 15 to 23, 2020), “it’s playable to consider a second part of the express season. This is the work project of the WTA and the ATP. But nobody is able today to give precise answers. ” On these different calendar assumptions, the ATP and the WTA undertook to return to the tournament organizers as much as possible at the end of April with a concrete and global position.

A Roland-Garros edition without qualification?

In these potential calendars, an event is the subject of discussion. The announcement had also caused an earthquake and significant discontent among many players in world tennis: on March 17, the French Tennis Federation (FFT), through the voice of its president Bernard Giudicelli, imposed new dates for the next edition of Roland-Garros: from September 20 to October 4. To take the other players off guard, the head of the three-color tennis announced it without warning the ATP or the WTA during a telephone meeting. The idea being to preserve above all the Parisian Grand Slam.

With this new program at the heart of a possible end of the express season, the clay court streak would be more than short, including just one week before Roland-Garros. The Masters 1000 in Madrid and the WTA tournament in Strasbourg applied. Its director Denis Naegelen notably wants to avoid heavy financial losses in the event of cancellation in 2020 and understands the position of the FFT: “I prefer to postpone than to cancel. Roland-Garros is not in the same situation: a new stadium and a new roof. The postponement allows us to say that all the work will be finished. As a Grand Slam, there is a form of priority on the calendar. To wait for consensus was to postpone by two months the possibility of making a announcement and take even bigger risks. “

There would then be no Porte d’Auteuil qualification, but only the final table. This is not acceptable for Mathias Bourgue, 255th in the world: “It would be totally disrespectful for the players who fight to access it. Financially, Roland is essential in a season. In this configuration, one would be saying to me that my only chance is a wild card. At the same time, we understand the financial stakes for the tournament. “

Towards a white season?

The noise of a white season runs through the circuit. More and more players are talking about the possibility of not resuming until 2021. “I don’t see how tennis can resume if all countries are not safe. In September, Rafa looks like he cannot win Roland because he comes from a very affected area? “Wonders Mathias Bourgue.

If tennis does not resume in 2020, other questions arise. What do we do with the rankings? How and when to stop them? How to start again in 2021? With what points to defend? Some would lean towards keeping the points acquired in 2020 until the suspension, and defending the points from 2019 thereafter. On this point, the players remain for the moment without answer. “I still invested money to go to the tournament this year. I made a good preparation with Lucas Pouille and I made good performances. If the points are removed, it is the double punishment” , deplores Alexis Musialek (608th worldwide) before smiling: “It may be more possible to finish Ligue 1 than the ATP circuit”.