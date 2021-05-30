Roland Garros starts today with an attractive day

The main pictures of Roland Garros They will live this Sunday their first day of competition, already very attractive with the appearance of several tennis players called to reach the final rounds of the tournament.

Waiting for the debut of the great favorite, Rafael Nadal, who will seek his 14th title in Paris and a new record of 21 Grand Slams, and world No. 1, the Serbian Novak Djokovic, the premiere of Dominic Thiem, Stefanos Tsitsipas or Alexander Zverev, three young people wanting to confirm the generational change in Grand Slam appointments, will be the main point of interest of the day.

Thiem opened his account in the ‘majors’ in the 2020 USA Open and his results in recent years in Paris place him as a possible alternative to the Nadal dictatorship, whose numbers seem unrealistic no matter how true they are: 13 titles, 100 victories and only two defeats.

The Austrian, double finalist (2018, 2019) and double semi-finalist (2016, 2017) at Roland Garros, reached the penultimate round in Madrid, but unexpected defeats in Rome (Sonego) and Lyon (Norrie) open some unknown about his performance in Paris . Today it will debut against Pablo Andújar, always a warrior on clay and emboldened by his recent victory over Federer in Geneva.

Tsitsipas arrives with more confidence, as much as his 33 victories of 2021, more than anyone else this season, and his first Masters 1,000 title over the land of Monte Carlo, later also adorned with the trophy of Lyon. At the Godó only Nadal stopped him in the final. Semifinalist last year, as in February in Australia, the Greek will debut today against Jeremy chardy.

Bautista and Carreño, in action

Zverev, increasingly convincing on gravel, will face his compatriot Oscar Otte. The German arrives in Paris as champion of the Madrid Masters 1,000, where he had the pleasure of eliminating Nadal. Roberto Bautista Y Pablo Carreño They will also debut today against Vilella and Gombos, respectively.

Two of the main seeds will also start in the women’s team, Naomi osaka Y Aryna Sabalenka. The Catalan Paula Badosa She will also debut today against Lauren Davis with the desire to go far after a very hopeful gravel tour, with her first WTA title in Belgrade and the semifinals in Madrid and Charleston.