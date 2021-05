Roland Garros celebrates today the second day of the 2021 edition of the French tournament. A day when the Paris debut of Carlos Alcaraz placeholder image, which opens on the clay of the French championship. They will also play several seeds such as Roger Federer or Daniil Medvedev. In the women’s draw, great names of the circuit such as Serena Williams, Garbiñe Muguruza or Sofia Kenin.