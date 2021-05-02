Roland Garros: limited audience

The French Minister of Education and Sports, Jean-Michel Blanquer, announced that there will be spectators at Roland Garros 2021, but with a double limitation of 1,000 people per court and a third of the total capacity.

The Grand Slam, for security against Covid-19, had been postponed for a week: it will start on May 30 and end on June 13. Although the lack of definition provided by the government allows a 35% capacity with a maximum of 1,000 individuals per court. But as of June 8, With the quarterfinals, the law in France allows a maximum of 65%, so there may be 5,000 people from that instance.

The health situation raises another question for Roland Garros is whether the night games will be behind closed doors due to the curfew. For that there is no official answer yet. And Blanquer did not rule out modifications of these rules “based on what is found about the crisis” and its evolution.

An image of Roland Garros in 2020.

In addition, he anticipated that a “health pass” could be established (negative test or vaccination certificate). His presentation “may be the condition to enter the stadiums.”

Faced with this situation, it is to be imagined that prices in resale will skyrocket if it is about seeing figures like Roger Federer, who has already confirmed his participation, Novak Djokovic or Rafael Nadal.

