Roland Garros is left without any top-10

06/09/2021 at 7:18 PM CEST

Jaume Pujol-Galceran

Roland Garros has run out of its last champion. Greek Maria Sakkari she has eliminated Polish Iga Swiatek 6-4, 6-4 in the quarterfinals. The Greek tennis player, aged 24 and world 18, will be in an unprecedented semifinal, along with the Czech Barbara Krejcikova, 25 years old and 33 worldwide, which eliminated the young American tennis player, 17 years old, Coco gauff by 7-6 (6) and 6-3, along with the Slovenian Tamara zidansek, 23 years and 85 world and the Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, 29 and 32 worldwide.

For the four players, it will be the first time they have played a Grand Slam semifinal in their careers. The elimination of Swiatek, champion in 2020 and 9 world, leaves Roland Garros without any of the top 10 players in the world. The Polish tennis player was the great favorite to revalidate the title in Paris but this Wednesday Sakkari has ended a streak of 22 consecutive sets without losing that the Polish tennis player had.

Gauff’s frustration

TKrejcikova was also a surprise in the previous match, eliminating Gauff after saving five set balls against in the first set.. The young American tennis player let her lead of 3-0 and 5-3 slip away before losing the tie break 8-6.

In the second set, Krejcikova went ahead 4-0 due to the impotence and frustration of Gauff who destroyed the racket on the desperate court. The American tennis player saved three ‘match balls’ with 5-2 against, two more with 5-3 but finally gave up the match in the next game, blank, after 1 hour and 50 minutes.