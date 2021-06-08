Roland Garros: first semifinal confirmed

Roland Garros already knows the first two semifinalists. Alexander Zverev, who comes from beating Spanish Davidovich Fokina in straight sets, will face Stefano Tsitsipas, who did the same against Russian Daniil Medvedev, this Friday looking for a ticket to the French Open final, to be played on Sunday, June 13. On the other side of the picture, there are Nadal vs. Schwartzman and Djokovic vs. Berretini.

In the third turn and on the brick dust of the Philippe-Chatrier, Zverev, number 6 in the ATP ranking, did not shake his pulse, he played a great game and he swept Spanish Davidovich Fokina (46th) in straight sets by 6-4, 6-1 and 6-1. The German tennis player reached his first semi-final of the French Open.

Alexander Zverev beat Davidovich Fokina and qualified for the semi-finals at Roland Garros. (Photo by Christophe ARCHAMBAULT / .)

“Obviously it is good to be in the semifinals, but I am not satisfied”Zverev declared to former French player Marion Bartoli at the end of the match. The German, who was about to lose in the first round to Oscar Otte (he started two sets down and ended up winning in five sets), goes from less to more and Since that bad start, he has not lost any set.

On the other hand, under the artificial light of the Phillippe-Chatrier, Tsitsipas (5 °) defeated Daniil Medvedev (2nd) 6-3, 7-6 (3) and 7-5 and he entered the semifinals of the French Open for the second time. The last? In 2020 and lost to Novak Djokovic 3-6, 2-6, 7-5, 6-4 and 1-6. To win on Friday he will become the first Greek to reach a Grand Slam final.

Tsitsipas qualified for the semi-finals at Roland Garros after beating Medvedev. . / EPA / IAN LANGSDON

The last antecedent between Zverev and Tsitsipas was in the final of the ATP 500 in Acapulco with victory by 6-4 and 7-6 (3) for the German. While the record is in favor of the Greek with five wins against two for the Little Prince.

WHAT TIME DOES ZVEREV – TSITSIPAS PLAY?

The duel for the semifinals between the German and the Greek will start from 10.00 on the Phillippe-Chatrier court.

WHERE TO SEE ZVEREV – TSITSIPAS LIVE?

The game can be seen live on the ESPN 2 screen. And as usual, you can follow the minute by minute by Olé.

