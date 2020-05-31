Roland Garros, the only Grand Slam on clay, now scheduled for September 20 to October 4, could start a week later, after the president of the Italian Tennis Federation Angelo Binaghi suggested that the Rome tournament would be held in September.

“I think that, except for major disruptions, we are going to reorganize the Italian Internationals in September, between the middle and the end of the month,” Binaghi said, in statements collected by the Italian media.

“They tell me, especially the Romans, that it is an extraordinary season, and the best time to play tennis,” he added.

This reprogramming of the Rome Masters 1000, which appeared from May 10 to 17 at the Foro Italico, and which was canceled at the time, could induce the directors of the French Grand Slam to change their competition dates again, which original and Traditionally it was disputed from May 24 to June 7, and its plot varied in the calendar due to the restrictive measures applied in France to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Roland Garros then became one of the first tennis events to be rescheduled, a decision that drew some criticism from the players who accused the French body of lack of communication and of not having counted on them to take it.

These new dates, September 20 to October 4, gave players just one week to prepare for the French Open after participating in the United States Open, which is still scheduled from August 24 to September 13 in New York.

This coming week, the United States Tennis Federation has to announce the future of the American hard court tour, the so-called US Open Series, which groups the tournaments of Washington, Toronto, Cincinnati and Winston Salem, before the US Open. The decision would directly affect the future of the Flushing Meadows tournament.

Following the words of Binaghi moving the Roman tournament to September, Roland Garros could postpone its start date to the 27 of that month and thus the players would have two weeks and not one, to go from the US Open on hard court, to the French Open on brick dust.

WITHOUT PUBLIC?

However, the specter that these three tournaments will be played without an audience looms on the horizon. Michael Dowse, executive director of the United States Tennis Association, has recently admitted that it was “certainly possible” for the Open USA to do so.

And there is even a chance that the tournament could move from New York to Indian Wells courts, Masters 1000 canceled in March, when the severity of the pandemic was more than evident.

Regarding Roland Garros, that possibility was raised at first, although last week Bernard Giudicelli, president of the French Tennis Federation (FFT), made his intention clear.

“I must inform you that we have managed to avoid the worst: the cancellation of the tournament. We should have postponed it for a few months, but here we are and it is a relief. We will see the fans again and that is the most important thing for us and for them,” he said. Giudicelli.

