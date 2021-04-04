Roland Garros can be postponed again

The French Government does not rule out that the Roland Garros tournament should be postponed for the second consecutive year due to the pandemic, and is studying with the organizers a possible date change. “We are talking with the French Tennis Federation to see if the date has to be changed to coincide with the possible resumption of sporting activity and major events,” said the Gala Minister of Sports, Roxana Maracineanu this weekend.

Look also

The competition is currently scheduled between May 17 and June 6. Last year it ended up being held from September 27 to October 11 and with a maximum capacity of 1,000 spectators. The president of the French Tennis Federation (FFT), Gilles Moretton, also contemplates different alternatives, although he does not imagine that he should end up opting for the total cancellation of the tournament.

Look also

“The capacity can range from closed doors to one that will not be 100%. We have prepared all the options,” said the manager this week, who ensures that he has frequent meetings with the actors involved to assess the progress of the situation.

Look also

TOPICS THAT APPEAR IN THIS NOTE