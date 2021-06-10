Roland Garros Betting: Who is Favorite in the Djokovic vs Nadal Roland Garros Semifinals?

Novak Djokovic Y Rafael Nadal sand they will measure this Friday in Roland Garros semifinals 2021 in the showdown number 58 between them in all their long careers. The Serbian dominates the precedents by 29 to 28, but the manacorí is looking for his 20th Grand Slam in what would be his 14th Roland Garros.

Below we analyze the odds of the main bookmakers to make predictions in the match of the matches in the history of tennis.

Who is favorite? Djokovic or Nadal?

The virtually immaculate track record of Rafael Nadal at Roland Garros he places him as a favorite to win this match against ‘Nole’. It is offered at an average fee of 1.37 per euro bet that the manacorí wins the match and goes to the final on Sunday, where the winner of Tsitsipas vs Zverev.

The quota of Djokovic, champion in 2016 and one of the two players – along with Soderling– who has been able to beat Rafa in this tournament, is somewhat higher. That the Serbian wins the match amounts to 3.10 average fee.

Djokovic chooses Nadal as his biggest rival

As for the rest of the markets, we focus on those of the sets. In the quarterfinals, Nadal gave up a set for the first time in two years, something unusual in the Spaniard’s career in the tournament. What Nadal wins 3-0 over Djokovic is offered at an average odds of 2.50 per euro wagered.

That, as before Schwartzman, yield a set and win 3-1, trades to 3.70. And in the case of tightening the match even more, a 3-2 in favor of Nadal trades at 6.00.

Schwartzman’s bitterness to explain Nadal’s tyranny: “I don’t want to be on the same side”

As for the total sets of the match, that resolves into three sleeves have a fee of 2.20, what is in four sleeves has quota 2.75 and that is resolved in five sets go up to 3.80 in the main bookmakers.

