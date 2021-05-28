Roland Garros betting: Roland Garros 2021 predictions: who are the favorites to win it?

Roland Garros 2021 is already here. This week the previews of the second Grand Slam of the season began on the Parisian clay and between the May 31 and June 13 live your two big weeks.

It will be the 125th edition of the tournament and from this Sunday, May 30, the first round will start where the top seeded tennis players will enter. As of June 6, the eighths at the end, then the rooms and the semifinals 11th June. June 12 will be the final female and 13, the masculine.

Next we analyze the odds of the main bookmakers to see which players are the favorites to win the second biggest of the season.

Who is the favorite to win Roland Garros?

Unquestionably, Rafa Nadal is running as a male winner at Roland Garros 2021. The Spanish tennis player, champion in 13 editions, is now seeking the absolute record of Grand Slams, and does so with an average winner quota of 1.83 per euro wagered in the main bookmakers.

Already with higher quotas, other candidates appear who are running to seize the throne of the earth from the manacor. The first, Novak Djokovic, champion in 2016, and whose champion quota now amounts to 4.50 on average. The third in contention is the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas, semifinalist last year, and whose average share as a winner is 8.00.

Who is the favorite to win Roland Garros?

The 19-year-old Polish tennis player Iga Swiatek is running as a big favorite to win Roland Garros following her historic 2020 win over Sofia Kenin in the grand final. Reissuing the title is offered at an average rate of 3.80 in the main bookmakers.

In second place appears the number 1 of the WTA ranking, Ashleigh barty, winner of Roland Garros in 2019 and looking for another great performance at a Grand Slam. His average win rate is 6.00. And in third place is Aryna Sabalenka, whose main objective is to release its Grand Slams showcase. What win is offered to 10.00.

It also appears Garbie muguruza, the Spanish-Venezuelan tennis player, who won Roland Garros in 2016 and who will seek her third great after winning Wimbledon the following year. That achieves it is offered at an average fee of 13.00 in the main bookmakers.

* Quotas subject to variation. Only over 18 years old. Play responsibly *