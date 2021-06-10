Roland Garros betting: Nadal, undisputed favorite against Schwartzman

This Wednesday he plays the third seed at Roland Garros. Nadal, who by obvious merits must always hang the favorite poster in Paris, will face Diego Schwartzman for a position in the semifinals.

The The baggage of the manacor and the Argentine is summed up in a 10-1 in favor of the first. Schwartzman has raised his bar, but the 10th seed seems a long way from surprising the clay king. Nadal’s triumph seems so clear that his winning share at Betfair is a mere 1.06. More interesting is the offer to which the 13-time champion blanks his opponent 1.50.

Nadal has been too sober so far in the championship to think about the surprise. His feelings on the track have been unbeatable, without any trace of injury and with confidence through the roof. In addition, we must not forget that this year his conquest of Roland Garros has an extra prize: it will be his twenty-first grand slam, with which he will surpass Roger Federer’s 20 to become the tennis player with the greatest in history.

And if the surprise occurs?

Sooner or later, Nadal will give in again in Paris. For the illusionists, for those who think they should kneel this afternoon, we offer a quota of 9.00 to Schwartzman’s victory. Finally, a surprising market but not so much is that the match goes to four sets or more. Such a circumstance is listed on our page at 2.50.