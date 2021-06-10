Roland Garros betting: Nadal two games away from becoming the player with the most Grand Slams in history

Rafael Nadal has defeated the ‘little one’ Schwartzman in his duel of Roland Garros quarter-finals, as he did in the 2020 semifinals and in the 2018 quarterfinals, where he also defeated the Argentine.

Nadal vs Schwartzman: best data and statistics of the Roland Garros match

Below, we show you data from the Roland Garros quarterfinal match.

Nadal two games away from his 21st Grand Slam!

18:16. 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, 6-0. Nadal endorse a donut to the ‘little one’ Schwartzman in the fourth set and achieved his qualification for the semifinals of Roland Garros in 2 hours and 48 minutes of play. His opponent in the penultimate round will come out of the cross between Novak Djokovic and Matteo Berrettini.

Nadal wants to close it now

18:12. 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, 5-0. The ‘little’ Schwartzman has gone into a spin. The unforced errors and the emotional blow suffered in the third set have made a dent in the Argentine. Nadal take out to close the match.

Nadal delivers the final blow

18:01. 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, 3-0. Nadal breaks the serve for the second time Schwartzman in this fourth set putting a resounding 6-0 partial from 3-4 of the third set. The ‘little’ does not find the way and the Balearic more and more loose in what is presumed to be the last set of the match.

Nadal closes the third set and caresses the classification

17:47. 6-3, 4-6, 6-4. Schwartzman has not appeared in the tenth game of the third quarter. He has suffered a severe blow with the break from the previous game. Nadal he closes the game in white and is only one set away from qualification for the fourteenth semi-finals in 17 appearances at Roland Garros.

Nadal takes the lead!

17:43. 6-3, 4-6, 5-4. Nadal then served to close out the third set after a brilliant remainder game. Schwartzman has given ground and Nadal he has endorsed the exchanges, including that of the final point of the game.

Schwartzman wants the pike

17:33. 6-3, 4-6, 3-4. It seems that it is the Argentine who arrives better physically at this final sprint of the third set. He closes the seventh blank and goes to the bank ahead on the scoreboard. It’s been a long time since Nadal it does not surprise the ‘little one’ with a deep right.

Truce in the middle of the third set

17:25. 6-3, 4-6, 2-3. Both tennis players win their services with ease, without going through too much trouble. It seems that both Nadal as the ‘little one’ they have signed an armistice to prepare for the final stretch of the set. Swords in all high.

Nadal resists at the start of the third set

17:14. 6-3, 4-6, 1-1. Troubled times for Nadal, which has cost him to fit the blow at the end of the second set. Schwartzman he feels full of confidence with his right hand.

Nadal loses a set at Roland Garros for the first time in two years

17:05.6-3, 4-6. Unforced errors doom the luck of this set. Four unforced errors by the Balearic Islands in his last turn to serve for the ‘little’ to equalize the game. Thus, Schwartzman take the game to four sleeves (at least).

Schwartzman remains to win the second set

16:56.6-3, 4-5. The Argentine keeps his serve and tries to put the Spaniard’s service in difficulties to equalize this quarter-final duel. It seems to have easily found the counterpart of Nadal.

Schwartzman ahead, Nadal feeling good

16:46.6-3, 3-4. The ‘little’ saves his serve not without difficulties and continues ahead on the scoreboard, but Nadal he’s very comfortable defending behind the baseline. The decisive moment of the second set is coming.

Nadal recovers what was lost

16:36. 6-3, 2-3. Nadal he recovers the break lost in the second game of the set and serves after the break to put the tables on the scoreboard. Very effective with his forehand reversed before the precipitation of Schwartzman.

The ‘little one’ puts the direct

16:28.6-3, 0-3. Schwartzman breaks the Spanish player’s serve and confirms the break in the next game. The set gets difficult for Nadal, you are making numerous mistakes with your parallel backhand.

Schwartzman ahead in the second heat

16:18.6-3, 0-1. The Argentine tennis player looks for the pike and starts the second set on the right foot. Nadal In this way, he has won 36 sets consecutively in Roland Garros.

Nadal takes the first set

16:12.6-3. Nadal He again broke Schwartzman’s serve for 5-3 and closed the first set in his favor with the serve. Nadal has never lost a game in Roland Garros when he has won the first set.

Nadal breaks Schwartzman’s serve but he recovers it

16:02.4-3. In white the Balearic has broken the serve of Schartzman to place the 4-2 and serve in favor. The first set seemed closer, but Schwartzman broke immediately and made it 4-3.

Equality at the start of the match

15:49.2-2.After passing through the bench, Nadal has had two break balls that he has missed. At the moment, both tennis players retain their serve. The Argentine started erratic with his parallel right, but he has tuned it to save a compromising situation.

Nadal’s firm start

15:33.1-0. Nadal closes the first service game with an ace and prepares to subtract.

The match between Nadal and Schwartzman begins

15:31.0-0. The first set of the quarterfinal match begins in the Philippe Chatrier. Rafael Nadal, to beat your own record. Today marks two years since he gave up his last set in Roland Garros, in the 2019 final against Dominic Thiem.

The veteran’s victory

14:51. Since he turned 30, Rafa Nadal has reached the semifinals in 15 of the 17 tests of Grand slam you have disputed. I just gave in to Pouille at the 2016 US Open and before Muller at Wimbledon in 2017.

The first set of the match, key

14:42. Rafael Nadal has a 96-0 record when he wins the first set in a match of Roland Garros. In the duel between them in the 2018 quarterfinals, the Argentine won the first set 6-4.

Rafa Nadal seeks to enlarge his legend

13:53. The Balearic tennis player seeks his fourteenth semifinal on the clay of Paris. To do this you must overcome Schartzman, with which he has a balance of 10 victories and a single defeat, although this occurred on clay, in the quarterfinals of the Rome Masters 1000 in 2020.

