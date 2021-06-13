Roland Garros betting: Nadal remains on the verge of glory after losing to Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic beat Rafael Nadal and I will dispute before Stefanos Tsitsipas his second Roland Garros title, which will mark his 19th Grand Slam.

Nadal vs Djokovic: best data and statistics of the Roland Garros match

Below, we show you data from the Roland Garros semifinal match.

Novak Djokovic: a victory for history

23:22.6-3, 3-6, 6-7, 2-6. In 4 and 13 minutes Djokovic I accomplished the impossible. Beat in four sets. only player in history to have beaten Nadal twice at home, in addition, achieving his 30th victory against the Spaniard. A victory that will go down in the annals of tennis history. Let’s enjoy what we live with Nadal every day the king of Paris abdicates.

Djokovic one game away from reaching the top

23:16.6-3, 3-6, 6-7, 5-2. Djokovic is one step away from finally climbing the top of the Everest of tennis. Could end the streak of Nadal, who has not lost a game here since he yielded to his own Djokovic in 2015.

Djokovic does not break down

23:03.6-3, 3-6, 6-7, 2-3. Djokovic is frying Nadal to aces. He recovered the break in the fourth game and is already ahead on the scoreboard. Nadal is at its most engaged in Roland Garros in the last five years. It also seems that the Spaniard has discomfort in his left foot.

Nadal wants to force the fifth

22:55.6-3, 3-6, 6-7, 2-0. There is no better way to start the set. Nadal breaks the service of Djokovic and with a defense masterclass from behind the line, he manages to get the Serbian out of his comfort zone, causing unforced errors that have hardly been seen in the last two sets.

Djokovic closer to the impossible

22:39.6-3, 3-6, 6-7. There was no story after the change of tie-break side. Djokovic survive the tie-break and Nadal He’s on the ropes. One more set and finish the mastery of Nadal on Paris uninterruptedly since 2017. Manacor has the possibility of adding one more pike in his thickened palms. The public, who in principle should abandon the Chatrier At 23 at night, he finally stays.

The madness of the tie break is coming

22:23. 6-3, 3-6, 6-6. Djokovic dodge a set ball on serve and what is coming is a tie-break that will decide the fate of this third set. Nadal has ended with better sensations. Djokovic He has lost more tiebreakers than he has won in 2021.

Nadal breaks Djokovic’s serve!

22:08. 6-3, 3-6, 5-5. Nadal equalizes the duel in the third set after breaking the service of Djokovic in the tenth game of the sleeve. He raised a 30-0 against and managed to put the 5-5 on the scoreboard with two spectacular passings. Djokovic I couldn’t believe it.

Djokovic takes the lead in a pica battle

21:58.6-3, 3-6, 3-5. Nadal could add another break, which would have been the fourth in a row between the two players, but Djokovic He armed himself with patience and managed to keep his serve. The Serbian now remains to win the third sleeve.

Nadal recovers what was lost!

21:46. 6-3, 3-6, 3-3. This game begins to take on peaks. With a passingNadal get the ‘contrabreak’ and equal the third set. Make up lost ground very soon Nadal, despite missing two break balls with a 15-40.

Maximum tension!

21:34. 6-3, 3-6, 2-3. Errors doom Nadal. He takes 10 more than his rival, and although he has managed to save the first two break balls, he could not with the third. Djokovic Take out now to put distance in this third set.

Nadal breathes with his serve

21:20.6-3, 3-6, 2-1. Nadal has managed to lift two break balls at the dawn of the third set. Djokovic He is aggressive with his right and begins to find the angles. Highly effective Nadal changing the height of the hits to gain time in defense.

The third set already underway

21:10.6-3, 3-6, 1-0. Two hours of game. Nadal He solves his first serve in this third round without any haste. There are no symptoms of fatigue at the moment in either of the two players. The last time they met in a semi-final of Grand slam, it was in Wimbledon, 2018, where Djokovic I managed to beat Nadal in the fifth set 10-8.

This Serbian is very much alive!

21:00. 6-3, 3-6. Djokovic manages to equalize the game. Nadal He had up to two break balls to serve and equalize the set, but the Serbian managed to break the resistance of the Manacor. It is costing the Spaniard to defend with his backhand.

Djokovic puts land in the middle

20:49. 6-3, 2-5. The Serbian managed the break in the sixth and consolidates the next game. Subtract to equalize the contest and take the match to at least four sets. You have found the first services and Nadal He is not so comfortable defending from the back of the court, the recurring drops cut the rhythm of the Spaniard.

Djokovic ahead

20:30. 6-3, 2-3. The Serbian keeps his serve without haste and we head to the decisive part of the set. Everything seems to indicate that it is a very close set. Nadal he stays on set playing with the trump card of experience. Djokovic does not win a duel on clay since Rome Masters 1000 in 2016, when he outpointed him in two sets in the quarterfinal round.

Distribution of breaks to start the second set

20:18. 6-3, 1-2. Djokovic I broke the Spanish service in the second game, but he reacted Nadal breaking the serve of the Serbian in target. Swords in high gear in the second set. Both players equal forces at the beginning of the set.

The first set already has an owner

20:04.6-3. Defensive clinic of Nadal that thwarts Djokovic’s attacks, although the Serbian has managed to save three set balls. Djokovic the set ends with good feelings but it is not enough to overcome the 5-0 with which the Balearic began.

Djokovic reacts

20:02.5-3.Djokovic hold on but Nadal serve then to close the first sleeve. The Serbian has taken out his pride as a champion and has found a vein in his parallel right in these games.

Nadal serves to close the first set



7:45 pm.5-1. Djokovic He manages to release his marker but then Nadal serve to close the first set. Nadal he has a 97-0 record when he wins the first set at Roland Garros.

Nadal is being much superior

19:35.4-0. He is very tense Djokovic. He fails to land first serves and is very erratic with his backhand. The set begins to escape when we only have 26 minutes of play.

Nadal’s brilliant start

19:27. 2-0. First game to the rest and first break. Nadal know the center court of Roland Garros like the back of his hand, and after a very tough exchange where he has saved two shots, he takes the second game.

Nadal dodges two break balls

19:19. 1-0. Nadal saves the first two break balls in an initial game that lasted 10 minutes marked by equality, the defense of Nadal and cross exchanges.

The match between Nadal and Djokovic begins

19:09. 0-0. The second semifinal of Roland Garros on the Philippe Chatrier. Nadal and Djokovic They are looking for a place in the end of the second Grand slam of the season, the one that is best given to the Spaniard.

Djokovic, against statistics

18:04. Nadal and Djokovic They have met three times in this round of Roland Garros, and all three have resulted in victory for the Spaniard. The last time, in 2013, when the Spaniard managed to overcome his rival in five sets, with a dramatic 9-7 in the fifth.

A historical duel

17:32. Between the two players total 38 Grand Slams. In addition, they have met in 9 finals of a large tournament, with 5 victories for the Spaniard and 4 for the Serbian. 35 Grand Slam semifinals accumulate Nadal by 40 for Djokovic, 28 victories for Nadal and 29 for Djokovic in their private duels … The match brings together all the possible incentives to enjoy tennis. All this after Nadal pointed out that it is the “most important tournament of his life”, since if he wins it, he will become the player with the most Grand Slams in history. A match to cancel any plan.

The match everyone was waiting for

16:56. The final of last year does not reflect the parity of the match that we are about to witness. Djokovic try to achieve an impossible and impose himself on the absolute dominator of the land of Paris, Rafael Nadal. In his eight clashes in Roland Garros, the Spaniard has beaten his rival in seven. The only defeat came in 2015, when Djokovic I beat in three sets Nadal, this being the only time that Nadal has lost a match in this tournament without winning a set.

